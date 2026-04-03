14 New Case of Measles Reported in First Days of April

A total of 14 new cases of measles have been registered in Bulgaria in the first two days of April, according to the Ministry of Health. This brings the total number of cases to 66.

All newly registered patients are children aged between 0 and 15.

Of the latest cases, 12 have been recorded in Vratsa district (Northwestern Bulgaria), and one each in Sofia and the surrounding Sofia district. Within Vratsa district, most cases have been reported in Byala Slatina (11 cases), along with one case in Kozloduy.