32,375 Average Speed Violations Recorded Since the Start of Monitoring

Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Снимка: BTA/archive

A total of 32,375 violations of average speed limits have been registered between the start of the monitoring system on 7 September and today, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA).

The highest recorded speeds during this period were 223 km/h on the Radinovo–Tsalapitsa section and 222 km/h on the Tsalapitsa–Radinovo section, followed by 219 km/h between Ihtiman and Vakarel. All of these violations occurred on the Trakia Motorway.

All road sections where average speed monitoring is in place are published on the website of the National Toll Administration. The monitoring systems are installed along all motorways in Bulgaria, as well as on roads with a high concentration of traffic accidents.

