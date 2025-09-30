БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
НА ЖИВО: Тържествената церемония на площад "Св....
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Световните вицешампиони са в Истанбул и очакват полета за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

75 Reports of Aggression against Medical Staff Submitted to the Ministry of Interior Since the Beginning of the Year

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази

For the whole year 2024, there are 99 alerts

експлоатация - насилие
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Since the start of the year, 75 reports of aggression towards healthcare professionals have been filed with the Ministry of Interior. For the whole of 2024, the total number of such reports stands at 99.

A survey by Trend, commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA), shows that around 56% of doctors have been victims of verbal aggression, while 7% have experienced physical aggression. The data were presented during a BMA forum, part of the campaign “Overcome the Anger.”

Dr Nikolay Branzalov, Chair of the BMA:
“Society must understand that aggression against a doctor is not simply an attack on an individual. It is a blow to the healthcare system and to every patient’s right to receive adequate care. When a doctor feels unsafe, it is not only they who suffer — their family and society as a whole are affected.”

Silvi Kirilov, Minister of Health:
“Violence against medical staff — whether physical, verbal or psychological — is not a solution to the problem. Aggression does not heal; it undermines the foundations of the healthcare system and directly damages the doctor–patient relationship.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач
1
Служителите на ДАИ изнудвали екипа на Роби Уилямс с Гугъл преводач
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по волейбол
2
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по волейбол
БНТ излъчва на живо посрещането на българския национален отбор по волейбол
3
БНТ излъчва на живо посрещането на българския национален отбор по...
София се готви да посрещне националния ни отбор по волейбол
4
София се готви да посрещне националния ни отбор по волейбол
"Триумфът на лъвовете": България посреща националите ни по волейбол
5
"Триумфът на лъвовете": България посреща националите ни...
Американският план за Газа: Зона, свободна от тероризъм, Израел няма да я анексира
6
Американският план за Газа: Зона, свободна от тероризъм, Израел...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
2
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
3
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
4
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
5
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
6
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...

More from: Health

On Heart Day: Campaign Launched to Combat Smoking Among Students and Expectant Mothers
On Heart Day: Campaign Launched to Combat Smoking Among Students and Expectant Mothers
Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe for Obesity Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe for Obesity
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
On World Heart Day: How to Keep Your Heart Healthy? On World Heart Day: How to Keep Your Heart Healthy?
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Prof. Iva Hristova: The Chickenpox Vaccine Will Reduce Hospitalisations, Complications and Severe Cases Prof. Iva Hristova: The Chickenpox Vaccine Will Reduce Hospitalisations, Complications and Severe Cases
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
MPs Donated Blood on the Day of Sofia (PHOTOS) MPs Donated Blood on the Day of Sofia (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

НА ЖИВО: Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски" по посрещането на сребърните медалисти
НА ЖИВО: Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Национални отбори
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Световният шампион по лека атлетика за хора с увреждания Ружди Ружди беше посрещнат с аплодисменти в София Световният шампион по лека атлетика за хора с увреждания Ружди Ружди беше посрещнат с аплодисменти в София
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Спорт
Съдът оправда прокурор Константин Сулев по делото за обвиненията срещу Пепи Еврото Съдът оправда прокурор Константин Сулев по делото за обвиненията срещу Пепи Еврото
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Двама души са открити мъртви в трюма на кораб на бургаското пристанище
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Росен Желязков за казуса "Боташ": Договорът...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Планът за мир в Близкия изток - какво казаха световните лидери
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
По света
МВнР: Двама българи и палестинска гражданка са успешно евакуирани...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ