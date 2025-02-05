НОВИНИ
80,000 Hens to Be Culled over Bird Flu Outbreak in Asenovgrad

000 кокошки бъдат умъртвени заради огнище птичи грип асеновград
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:30, 05.02.2025
An outbreak of bird flu has been detected on a farm in Asenovgrad, Southern Bulgaria. 80,000 laying hens are to be humanely killed, BNR reported, citing BFSA.

A bird flu outbreak has been detected at a farm in Asenovgrad. As a result, 80,000 laying hens will will be culled in a humane manner, according to the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), as reported by BNR on February 5.

A 3-kilometre protective zone has been established around the affected livestock facility, which includes Asenovgrad and the villages of Boyantsi and Mominsko.

The 10-kilometer monitoring zone encompasses the villages of Krumovo, Yagodovo, Sadovo, Kuklen, as well as Bolyartsi, Katunitsa, Karadzhovo, Kochevo, Ruin, Izbegli, Kozanovo, Stoevo, Zlatovrah, Muldava, and Lyaskovo.

An epidemiological investigation is underway, which includes tracking the movement of domestic and other birds, their products and by-products, bird feed, as well as the transportation vehicles involved in the technological process of the farm.

