ИТН оттегли спорния законопроект за личните данни
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
МОН: Шестокласниците разбират от диаграми, но се...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Израелското посолство у нас изрази облекчение след...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
10 дни след потопа в Елените: Корекцията е незаконна,...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Съдбата на Газа: Хамас започна да освобождава израелските...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

875 People in Bulgaria Are Waiting for Organ Transplants

от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
However, donor situations since the beginning of this year are only 9

875 души нас чакат трансплантация

Some 875 people in Bulgaria are waiting for organ transplants, with the majority in need of a kidney.

However, there have been only nine donor cases since the beginning of this year, giving a chance for a better life to 18 people. In 2024, there were 16 donors and 32 transplants.

"On 30 November, Dr Konakchieva called me and said there was a donor situation. I was at work and wasn’t expecting anything, so I said, 'I’m at work and I can’t get to you.' Then I called my wife and told her, and I asked what we should do. She said, 'What? You mean yes?'" Sergey Belalov recalled.

Sergey did not miss the chance to return to a full life.

"I am grateful for my donor’s noble decision. I only know that he was 51 years old. I am also 51, and now I have a second chance at life," he said.

Around 880 people in Bulgaria are waiting for a chance at a better life, but the number of realised donor cases remains low.

"In Bulgaria, 100,000 people die each year. Of these, 1–3 percent are potential donors. Assuming 2 percent, that is 2,000 people. Of those, 14–21 percent are suitable as donors. Taking the lower bound of 14 percent, that’s 280 people. We are losing these donors for various reasons," commented Assoc. Prof. Silvi Kirilov, Minister of Health.

The Minister did not specify what measures have been taken to improve organ donation.

"There is no single reason that can magically solve the problem of organ donation. Yes, much depends on us," said Assoc. Prof. Kirilov.

Several state hospitals in Sofia perform organ transplants, with the Military Medical Academy (VMA) acting as a centre for monitoring all liver transplant patients.

"The hospital is financially healthy, which allows us to invest in this area," said Major General Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the Military Medical Academy.

Sergey, now with a transplanted liver, competed in the World Transplant Games in Germany this year. He also runs in many marathons in Bulgaria to raise awareness.

"My cause is to have more transplants in Bulgaria, so people can see that life continues even after a serious diagnosis," Sergey Belalov said.

On the “Tree of Life” at the Military Medical Academy, leaves were added with the names of four donors who this year gave a chance for life to four people waiting for a liver transplant.

