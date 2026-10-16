A Bear Was Spotted in the Area Above the Zoo in Sandanski

A bear has been spotted in the area above the Zoo in Sandanski, according to the municipal administration. Residents and visitors to the city are urged to temporarily avoid walking in the area and to exercise caution. The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water in Blagoevgrad, the State Forestry Service in Sandanski, and the Sandanski District Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior have been notified of the incident.

A bear has been spotted in the area above the Zoo in Sandanski, the municipal authorities have announced. Residents and visitors are being urged to avoid walking in the area temporarily and to remain vigilant.

The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water in Blagoevgrad, the Sandanski State Forestry Enterprise and the local police department have been notified of the sighting.

Experts advise people who encounter the bear to remain calm, not to run or make sudden movements. They should not approach the animal, attempt to feed it or drive it away, or take photographs at close range.

If the bear does not approach, people should move slowly sideways, leaving the animal a clear path. If cubs are present, people must not position themselves between them and their mother. Parents should keep their children close and carry small children in their arms.

If the bear is spotted again or poses an immediate danger, members of the public should call 112, giving as precise a location as possible. The call should be made from a safe place, Sandanski Municipality added.