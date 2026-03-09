A Hint of Early Spring: Predominantly Sunny and Warm Weather Throughout the Week

Sunny weather will prevail during the afternoon hours on March 9. Maximum temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C, reaching around 12°C in Sofia, while along the Black Sea coast it will be slightly cooler at 8–9°C. A light to moderate easterly wind will blow.

During the night, skies will remain mostly clear and nearly calm. After midnight, low cloud or mist is expected to begin forming in some river valleys and low-lying areas. Minimum temperatures will range from –3°C to 2°C, around –1°C in Sofia, while daytime highs tomorrow will reach 12°C to 17°C.

Tomorrow will be predominantly sunny across most of the country. During the hours before midday, patches of low cloud or fog may form in some river valleys and low-lying areas.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail, although visibility may be reduced in places during the morning hours. Maximum temperatures will range between 8°C and 10°C.

Favourable conditions for mountain tourism are expected tomorrow. It will be mostly sunny there as well, with a moderate east–southeasterly wind, becoming strong over the higher elevations.

In the coming days, the weather will remain predominantly sunny and relatively mild, with daytime temperatures mostly between 13°C and 18°C. Morning temperatures, however, will stay around freezing, and in some areas below 0°C.

The weather at Black Sea coast will remain cooler, with daytime highs of around 9–10°C. There, as well as in the lowlands, fog is likely to persist until around midday.