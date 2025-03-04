A Mysterious couple stranded in a rubber boat in the Black Sea, travelling from Odessa to Varna

A crisis situation unfolded in the sea near Primorsko, where two foreigners in a rubber boat were in distress tens of kilometres from the shore. Following intervention by the Border Police, it became clear that the rescued man and woman had illegally crossed Bulgaria's maritime border. They explained that they had set out from Odessa towards Varna by sea.

It was revealed that the man, a Ukrainian national, was banned from entering Schengen countries, while the woman, a former Turkish customs officer, was not allowed to leave Turkey.

"The rescue operation took place about 12 nautical miles off Cape 'Maslen Nos'."

A 43-year-old Ukrainian man and a 45-year-old Turkish national were found in the small inflatable boat, which was 2 metres wide. They were first spotted by a fishing vessel, and then the Border Police patrol boat "Obzor" arrived at the scene.

chief Commissioner Lachezar Momchev, Director of the Border Police Burgas: "They were given medical assistance and then taken to the nearest port, that is the port of Burgas, where they were given specialized medical assistance, fortunately they are fine."

The foreigners explained to investigators that they had set off from Odessa towards Varna three days ago. However, they encountered a problem at sea.

Maria Markova, Head of the District Prosecutor's Office - Burgas: "The engine of the boat broke down, and while attempting to repair it, it fell into the sea. The individuals tried to row with their hands and were located quite far from the shore."

Their motive for the voyage is unclear at this time. At some point at sea, they encountered a ship and spent some time aboard it.

Chief Commissioner Lachezar Momchev, Director of the Border Police Burgas:"The vessel 'GERDA S,' visible on the maritime traffic system, reached them, boarded them, and when the two distressed individuals realised that the ship was heading to Romania, they requested to be disembarked."

It is being clarified whether the two foreigners indeed started from Odessa or if they had been hidden on the mentioned ship and then disembarked in the sea. Suspicion arose after identifying their identities. The Ukrainian man had been banned from entering Schengen countries.

Chief Commissioner Lachezar Momchev, Director of the Border Police Burgas: "The person had served a sentence. He was in prison in Greece for human smuggling from Turkey to Greece. Also, the person, a female citizen from the Republic of Turkey, is a customs officer who is banned from leaving the Republic of Turkey."

The District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas is investigating the case. And the two face up to 6 years in prison for their illegal crossing.

According to the Border Police, the last such attempt by boat was in 2022.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News