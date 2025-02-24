A Woman Died in Pirin After a Snowmobile Crash

A woman died in Pirin mountains after a snowmobile accident.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon, February 23, in the forest above the village of Kremen, Bansko Municipality.

According to BNT, the sledge was being ridden by a family of three - the deceased woman, her husband and her child.

The woman died after the snowmobile hit a tree. The man and the child sustained injuries and abrasions, but their lives are not in danger.

The causes of the accident are under investigation.

The Pirin National Park authorities denied that the accident occurred within the park's territory, stating that it likely took place in the lower part of the forest.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad – Razlog Territorial Department – has also launched an inquiry into the case.









