A Woman Died in Pirin After a Snowmobile Crash

11:20, 24.02.2025
A woman died in Pirin mountains after a snowmobile accident.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon, February 23, in the forest above the village of Kremen, Bansko Municipality.

According to BNT, the sledge was being ridden by a family of three - the deceased woman, her husband and her child.

The woman died after the snowmobile hit a tree. The man and the child sustained injuries and abrasions, but their lives are not in danger.

The causes of the accident are under investigation.

The Pirin National Park authorities denied that the accident occurred within the park's territory, stating that it likely took place in the lower part of the forest.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad – Razlog Territorial Department – has also launched an inquiry into the case.



Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov will participate via video link in a conference in Kyiv, organised by President Zelensky
12:09, 24.02.2025
 "Vazrazhdane" leader: We Begin Preparations for Protests Across the Country in Support of Keeping the Bulgarian Lev
10:36, 24.02.2025
 Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
08:53, 24.02.2025
 TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
02:18, 23.02.2025
 The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred
01:53, 23.02.2025
 "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" condemn the acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of Vazrazhdane party in front of the European Commission office in Sofia
01:43, 23.02.2025
 BSP on the actions of Vazrazhdane in front of the EC building in Sofia: These are anti-Bulgarian acts
01:16, 23.02.2025
 DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence
00:55, 23.02.2025
 WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
00:14, 23.02.2025
 'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
23:49, 22.02.2025
 GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party
23:35, 22.02.2025
 Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia
22:21, 22.02.2025
