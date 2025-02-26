A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana

A 50-year-old woman from Montana has been arrested for committing domestic violence against a man with whom she lived in a civil partnership, the local police said on February 26.

Around 9:30 PM last night, an argument broke out in an apartment in the "Mladost" residential complex in Montana, during which the woman punched a 52-year-old man, with whom she was living, in the face. She was arrested, and a pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Article 131 of the Criminal Code for causing bodily harm, the Ministry of Interior added.

