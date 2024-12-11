Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee will look into problems of water shortages in the country

With 203 votes in favour, the Parliament has decided to establish an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate all facts and circumstances related to water shortages in the country.

Manol Genov from the "BSP – United Left" was elected as the chairperson of the committee. The other two nominees, Bogdan Bogdanov from "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" and Nikola Stoyanov from "Vazrazhdane," did not receive the necessary support.

Additionally, at the proposal of the parliamentary group MECH, the Parlaiment decided to set up an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate and establish facts and circumstances regarding the outbreaks of small ruminant plague and sheep pox in the country.

