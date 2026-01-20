After the President’s Resignation – How Sociologists Interpret Rumen Radev’s Messages

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Following President Rumen Radev’s announcement of his resignation, sociologists have weighed in on the significance of his statements. Speaking on BNT’s programme “More from the Day”, on January 20, sociologists Boryana Dimitrova from 'Alpha Research' and Evelina Slavkova from 'Trend' polling agncies described President Rumen Radev’s statements last night as largely expected. The new element, they noted, was the apology he offered to the Bulgarian people. Alongside his criticisms of the political elite, Radev will soon need to provide answers to pressing national issues.

Both Dimitrova and Slavkova are of the opinion that the parties Radev will choose to align with in the upcoming elections are not the focus of public attention. More interesting, they argued, will be which political family he will orient himself towards. In his positioning, Radev is likely to signal ambiguity, appealing both to the left and the right.

Boryana Dimitrova – Alpha Research:
“The situation is most complicated for the smaller political parties in Parliament, which hold positions on several issues that are similar, though not identical, to the President’s. They would be seriously affected by his entry into politics. I think they are still exploring their options—whether to take a more radical approach with clearly defined boundaries, as we saw from Kostadinov, or to adopt a softer stance with an open door. But it is still early; we are at the stage of initial emotional reactions to this project.”

Evelina Slavkova – Trend:
“Some of the smaller political parties will hope to collaborate with Radev. The larger parties, of course, are likely to criticise him and enter into confrontation. During a campaign, it is not the role of any party to disclose whom they would form a coalition with, as the goal for all is to achieve an absolute majority.

That is also why Radev is unlikely to reveal whom he would ally with after the elections if he does not have enough MPs."

photos by BNT

Boryana Dimitrova – Alpha Research:

“We will be watching three main battles – the battle for first place, the battle for an ally, and, as I noticed today from close advisers, whether the question of governance will be decided in this election or the next one.”

As for the date of the early elections, it is likely to be postponed until after 29 March.

