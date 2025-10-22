Aggression at School: Can Violence Between Children Be Prevented?

The Minister of Education, Krasimir Valchev, on October 21 convened an extraordinary meeting with the heads of regional education departments to discuss school safety. The meeting will review existing systems and measures in educational institutions, the need to strengthen them, and the implementation of additional actions at the school level. Cases of aggression involving children from vulnerable groups are often handled by educational mediators.

12-Year-Old Student Was Stabbed with a Knife at a School in Sofia

“Aggression is not a neighbourhood problem,” repeated several times in conversation with us Atanas Atanasov, an educational mediator. He has worked for years with children from the Roma community and emphasises that measures against violence cannot be limited to video surveillance and security personnel.

" Aggression is not extinguished with fear, but with belonging, the method "Peers teach peers" creates just such an environment where students feel heard and valued and responsible for one another."

Schools applying this approach report a reduction in conflicts among children.

Atanas Atanasov: “In this way, we empower children rather than punish them. We don’t just tell children what not to do; we engage them to create solutions themselves—to organise discussions, videos, campaigns. When they participate, they don’t destroy—they build.”

All schools and kindergartens with a concentration of vulnerable groups receive special resources to hire educational mediators, social workers, and teaching assistants. However, Atanasov notes that in many cases, even when a specialist is appointed as a mediator, they are forced to perform other duties.

Atanas Atanasov: “They are hired as educational mediators but are made to work as cleaners, caretakers, or security staff. The schools don’t know how to properly use this resource.”

The practice of educating children from Roma communities in segregated schools is harmful, according to the mediator.

Atanas Atanasov: “There are cases of intolerance, but this does not come from the children—it comes from society. From all of us who use harmful language, hate speech—it comes from adults, not from children.”

There are always warning signs before conflicts between children occur. If efforts are made, these symptoms can be recognised in time, Atanasov believes.