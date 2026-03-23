БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
МВнР призова: Българите незабавно да напуснат Близкия...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Дъждовен и по-хладен април, валежи се очакват и около...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
"Тренд": 3,1 млн. избиратели ще отидат до...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Самолет се сблъска с пожарна на летище "Ла...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ambulance Driver Killed in Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo; Mother, Baby, and Paramedic in Stable Condition

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
EN
Запази
тежката катастрофа линейка автобус ndash състоянието майката детето

The condition of a two-month-old baby, the mother, and the paramedic who were travelling in an ambulance that crashed near the village of Momin Sbor in Veliko Tarnovo on Saturday is stable. The ambulance driver was killed in a head-on collision with a bus at the scene.

On the evening of the accident, March 21, two ambulances from the Veliko Tarnovo Emergency Medical Centre were en route to Veliko Tŭrnovo from Pavlikeni. The first was transporting the mother and baby, while the second carried a woman in labour.

Dr Veselka Stoyanova, Director of the Veliko Tŭrnovo Emergency Medical Centre: “The accident happened on Saturday evening. At around 8:30 pm, one of our ambulances left for Pavlikeni to transfer a two-month-old baby from the children’s ward there to the children’s ward in Veliko Tŭrnovo. After collecting the baby, the Pavlikeni team, the woman in labour, and both ambulances set off for Veliko Tŭrnovo. Somewhere near the junction for Momin Sbor village, the ambulance with the baby collided with a bus.”

The mother, baby, and medical staff were taken to hospital and are reported to be in stable condition, though they remain in shock.

The second ambulance, carrying the woman in labour, assisted the victims from the crashed ambulance, which had its warning signals on at the time of the accident.

Dr Stoyanova: “Of course, our ambulances always travel with lights and sirens on when transporting patients.”

Emergency services have issued an appeal to drivers to exercise greater caution on the roads.

Dr Stoyanova: “Please be tolerant of our ambulances and give way to them, because they are rushing to save someone’s life.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the cause of the collision has yet to be determined.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
1
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Дъждовен и по-хладен април, валежи се очакват и около Великден
2
Дъждовен и по-хладен април, валежи се очакват и около Великден
12-годишно дете и трима възрастни пострадаха при катастрофа на пътя Велико Търново – Русе
3
12-годишно дете и трима възрастни пострадаха при катастрофа на пътя...
Кризата в Близкия изток: НАТО работи за възстановяване на корабоплаването през Ормузкия проток
4
Кризата в Близкия изток: НАТО работи за възстановяване на...
Георги Милков: Тръмп често борави с външната политика като дилър на недвижими имоти
5
Георги Милков: Тръмп често борави с външната политика като дилър на...
Реал удари Атлетико в голов спектакъл в Мадрид
6
Реал удари Атлетико в голов спектакъл в Мадрид

Най-четени

Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален скрининг
1
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален...
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на 15-годишното момче заяви пълно доверие в работата на прокуратурата
2
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
3
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
4
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в София, смятат от БАБХ
5
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в...
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток, проблемът – в електромера
6
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток,...

More from: Bulgaria

National Toll Authority Launches Interactive Traffic and Weather Maps to Aid Drivers
National Toll Authority Launches Interactive Traffic and Weather Maps to Aid Drivers
More Than €1 Million in Fake Banknotes Seized in Sofia More Than €1 Million in Fake Banknotes Seized in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Customs Officers Seize Undeclared €220,000 Hidden Among Chocolates at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Customs Officers Seize Undeclared €220,000 Hidden Among Chocolates at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
20,000 Volts for a Selfie: Dangerous Trend Sends Children to Intensive Care 20,000 Volts for a Selfie: Dangerous Trend Sends Children to Intensive Care
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
Bulgaria Asks EC for Help to Combat Disinformation Ahead of Early Elections Bulgaria Asks EC for Help to Combat Disinformation Ahead of Early Elections
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Police Seizes Around 400 Masterboxes of Untaxed Cigarettes Prepared for Export Police Seizes Around 400 Masterboxes of Untaxed Cigarettes Prepared for Export
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
МВнР призова: Българите незабавно да напуснат Близкия изток, ситуацията е на прага на драматично влошаване МВнР призова: Българите незабавно да напуснат Близкия изток, ситуацията е на прага на драматично влошаване
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Посрещане на бронзовата олимпийска медалистка Лора Христова (ГАЛЕРИЯ) Посрещане на бронзовата олимпийска медалистка Лора Христова (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Спорт
Тръмп замразява ударите срещу Иран за пет дни Тръмп замразява ударите срещу Иран за пет дни
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
По света
Променена ли е ситуацията на фронта в Украйна - коментар на Михайло...
Чете се за: 26:40 мин.
По света
Шофьор на бус загина при катастрофа с тир на АМ "Тракия"
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Щастлива развръзка: Откриха четирима младежи, затънали с автомобил...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Предстои да се изяснят подробностите около дейността на склада за...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ