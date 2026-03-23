Ambulance Driver Killed in Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo; Mother, Baby, and Paramedic in Stable Condition

The condition of a two-month-old baby, the mother, and the paramedic who were travelling in an ambulance that crashed near the village of Momin Sbor in Veliko Tarnovo on Saturday is stable. The ambulance driver was killed in a head-on collision with a bus at the scene.

On the evening of the accident, March 21, two ambulances from the Veliko Tarnovo Emergency Medical Centre were en route to Veliko Tŭrnovo from Pavlikeni. The first was transporting the mother and baby, while the second carried a woman in labour.

Dr Veselka Stoyanova, Director of the Veliko Tŭrnovo Emergency Medical Centre: “The accident happened on Saturday evening. At around 8:30 pm, one of our ambulances left for Pavlikeni to transfer a two-month-old baby from the children’s ward there to the children’s ward in Veliko Tŭrnovo. After collecting the baby, the Pavlikeni team, the woman in labour, and both ambulances set off for Veliko Tŭrnovo. Somewhere near the junction for Momin Sbor village, the ambulance with the baby collided with a bus.”

The mother, baby, and medical staff were taken to hospital and are reported to be in stable condition, though they remain in shock.

The second ambulance, carrying the woman in labour, assisted the victims from the crashed ambulance, which had its warning signals on at the time of the accident.

Dr Stoyanova: “Of course, our ambulances always travel with lights and sirens on when transporting patients.”

Emergency services have issued an appeal to drivers to exercise greater caution on the roads.

Dr Stoyanova: “Please be tolerant of our ambulances and give way to them, because they are rushing to save someone’s life.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the cause of the collision has yet to be determined.