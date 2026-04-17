Andrey Gyurov: The Prosecutor's Office Has Launched Checks into Caretaker Prime Minister, Ministers and Ministry of Interior Chief Secretary

The Prosecutor's Office has launched checks into the caretaker Prime Minister, ministers and the Ministry of Interior’s chief secretary, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said in a Facebook post on April 17. According to him, the signal was submitted by what he described as “yellow media”.

“While we have been working on alerts from members of the public, the Prosecutor's Office has been acting on signals from the "bludgeons",” Gyurov added.

In his address, the caretaker Prime Minister appealed to Bulgarians, saying that one day remains before a decision is made on whether fear and dependency will speak on their behalf, or whether they will overcome them through their vote.

“In the days when we are monitoring the elections to ensure they are not compromised on the streets, a battle is being waged against us in offices — offices occupied by people who have no place there under the Constitution. Offices held by individuals known for shared travels with the so-called ‘judicial broker’ Petyo known by the nickname the Euro,” he added.

Over the past month, two Bulgarias have emerged, Gyurov said — one of "brokers", lists and bundles of cash, where some seek to buy the future “for the price of a lunch”, and another of citizens who have not remained silent, who have filed reports and refused to be bought.

According to Gyurov, reports of electoral violations are 250% higher than in previous elections.

He also highlighted measures taken by the caretaker government to ensure a fair vote, including the use of voting screens, steps towards accessibility through an application for visually impaired voters, and the seizure of nearly €1.5 million before it could be used to fuel what he described as a “dirty machine legitimising democracy”.

“Some 360 people have been detained. Forty individuals with immunity, involved in vote trading, have been referred to prosecutors — forty people who seek to be, or already are, Members of Parliament, people who want to write Bulgaria’s laws,” Gyurov said.

According to the caretaker PM, members of the public submitted the signals, while the government carried out investigations, caught offenders in the act, and uncovered hidden cash, notebooks and concealments.

“The third step — and the decisive one — lies with the Prosecutor's Office. It can carry justice through to the end. This final mile against those with immunity has not yet been completed. The Interior Ministry has said clearly: ‘Colleagues, do not go home.’ But we are still waiting to hear from the Prosecutor's Office: ‘Colleagues, do not release them,’” he added.

Gyurov reiterated that the caretaker government came to power with the mission of ensuring fair elections.