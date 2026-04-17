БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Илияна Йотова: Моят глас е моето аз, то на никой не може...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Андрей Гюров: Прокуратурата е започнала проверки на...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
БНТ проследява изборния ден – от 6.55 ч. до...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Мащабни акции срещу купуването на гласове два дни преди вота
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
"Галъп": Пет са сигурните формации в новия...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Затвориха кланица край Пловдив с 36 тона негодни храни...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
"Тренд": Пет сигурни формации с...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Камелия Нейкова, председател на ЦИК: Всичко е готово за...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
"Алфа Рисърч": Очаква се по-висока избирателна...
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
"Мяра": Три политически формации остават близо...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Andrey Gyurov: The Prosecutor's Office Has Launched Checks into Caretaker Prime Minister, Ministers and Ministry of Interior Chief Secretary

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
EN
Запази

While we have been working on alerts from members of the public, the Prosecutor's Office has been acting on signals from the "bludgeons", the caretaker PM said.

андрей гюров възкресението напомни смисъл бъдем добри

The Prosecutor's Office has launched checks into the caretaker Prime Minister, ministers and the Ministry of Interior’s chief secretary, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said in a Facebook post on April 17. According to him, the signal was submitted by what he described as “yellow media”.

“While we have been working on alerts from members of the public, the Prosecutor's Office has been acting on signals from the "bludgeons",” Gyurov added.

In his address, the caretaker Prime Minister appealed to Bulgarians, saying that one day remains before a decision is made on whether fear and dependency will speak on their behalf, or whether they will overcome them through their vote.

“In the days when we are monitoring the elections to ensure they are not compromised on the streets, a battle is being waged against us in offices — offices occupied by people who have no place there under the Constitution. Offices held by individuals known for shared travels with the so-called ‘judicial broker’ Petyo known by the nickname the Euro,” he added.

Over the past month, two Bulgarias have emerged, Gyurov said — one of "brokers", lists and bundles of cash, where some seek to buy the future “for the price of a lunch”, and another of citizens who have not remained silent, who have filed reports and refused to be bought.

According to Gyurov, reports of electoral violations are 250% higher than in previous elections.

He also highlighted measures taken by the caretaker government to ensure a fair vote, including the use of voting screens, steps towards accessibility through an application for visually impaired voters, and the seizure of nearly €1.5 million before it could be used to fuel what he described as a “dirty machine legitimising democracy”.

“Some 360 people have been detained. Forty individuals with immunity, involved in vote trading, have been referred to prosecutors — forty people who seek to be, or already are, Members of Parliament, people who want to write Bulgaria’s laws,” Gyurov said.

According to the caretaker PM, members of the public submitted the signals, while the government carried out investigations, caught offenders in the act, and uncovered hidden cash, notebooks and concealments.

“The third step — and the decisive one — lies with the Prosecutor's Office. It can carry justice through to the end. This final mile against those with immunity has not yet been completed. The Interior Ministry has said clearly: ‘Colleagues, do not go home.’ But we are still waiting to hear from the Prosecutor's Office: ‘Colleagues, do not release them,’” he added.

Gyurov reiterated that the caretaker government came to power with the mission of ensuring fair elections.

“The true measure of success will not be the number of detainees, but the number of free votes. Because when people turn out, fear retreats. When free votes outnumber the bought ones, the latter lose their significance. That will be the victory. One day remains — and it will be the day Bulgaria chooses its direction. I believe the choice will be wise, and the government will stand by you so you can make it calmly and freely,” he said.

“Nothing and no one will replace your will. We will not allow it,” Gyurov concluded.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Затвориха кланица край Пловдив с 36 тона негодни храни (СНИМКИ)
1
Затвориха кланица край Пловдив с 36 тона негодни храни (СНИМКИ)
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и Левски
2
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и...
Критична ситуация по Дунав: Спряна поръчка за пръскане срещу комари застрашава здравето
3
Критична ситуация по Дунав: Спряна поръчка за пръскане срещу комари...
Как колекционерските и възпоменателни монети разказват и показват историята ни?
4
Как колекционерските и възпоменателни монети разказват и показват...
Кафява мечка е забелязана край язовир "Кричим"
5
Кафява мечка е забелязана край язовир "Кричим"
Краткотрайни, временно интензивни валежи и гръмотевици днес и утре
6
Краткотрайни, временно интензивни валежи и гръмотевици днес и утре

Най-четени

Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
1
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
АПИ за тапата на "Хемус": Камионът във "Витиня" не е аварирал, шофьорът е спрял умишлено
2
АПИ за тапата на "Хемус": Камионът във "Витиня"...
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
3
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
Ключов вот в Унгария: Рекордна избирателна активност на парламентарните избори
4
Ключов вот в Унгария: Рекордна избирателна активност на...
ЦСКА разочарова Левски в сетния миг след драматично Вечно дерби
5
ЦСКА разочарова Левски в сетния миг след драматично Вечно дерби
Между медицината и вярата – историята на д-р Ивайло Парев от Разлог
6
Между медицината и вярата – историята на д-р Ивайло Парев от...

More from: Bulgaria

CEC Chair: Election Preparations Complete, Tactile Voting Aids Provided for Visually Impaired Voters
CEC Chair: Election Preparations Complete, Tactile Voting Aids Provided for Visually Impaired Voters
Slaughterhouse near Plovdiv Closed with 36 Tonnes of Unfit Food Slaughterhouse near Plovdiv Closed with 36 Tonnes of Unfit Food
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Election Video Monitoring System Designed to Ensure Transparency During Ballot Counting Election Video Monitoring System Designed to Ensure Transparency During Ballot Counting
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Five Formations Certain to Enter Parliament, with One More Party Close to Threshold, Poll Shows – Gallup International Balkan Five Formations Certain to Enter Parliament, with One More Party Close to Threshold, Poll Shows – Gallup International Balkan
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Utilities Watchdog Orders Sofia District Heating Company to Compensate over 6,000 Customers for Disrupted Heat Supply Utilities Watchdog Orders Sofia District Heating Company to Compensate over 6,000 Customers for Disrupted Heat Supply
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Extraordinary Inspections at Bobov Dol Power Llant Revealed Violations Extraordinary Inspections at Bobov Dol Power Llant Revealed Violations
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Илияна Йотова: Моят глас е моето аз, то на никой не може да бъде преотдадено
Илияна Йотова: Моят глас е моето аз, то на никой не може да бъде...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Андрей Гюров: Прокуратурата е започнала проверки на премиера, министри и главния секретар на МВР Андрей Гюров: Прокуратурата е започнала проверки на премиера, министри и главния секретар на МВР
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Запалени сухи треви предизвикали пожара в автоморгата в Пловдив Запалени сухи треви предизвикали пожара в автоморгата в Пловдив
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Затвориха кланица край Пловдив с 36 тона негодни храни Затвориха кланица край Пловдив с 36 тона негодни храни
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
БНТ проследява изборния ден – от 6.55 ч. до последния анализ...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Данните на социолозите: Какви са обществените нагласи дни преди...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Унищожиха дрон, открит на плажа в с. Крапец
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Започва изплащането накомпенсации на пострадалите от...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ