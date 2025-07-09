БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
ЕП отхвърли вота на недоверие срещу Урсула фон дер Лайен
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
С над 3 промила зад волана Дебора е возила 6-годишното си...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Разбиха фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Овладян е големият пожар във вилната зона на хисарското...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Опит за унищожаване на доказателства е причина за акция...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Anti-Corruption Commission Raids Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz, and Ministry of Energy in Connection with 'Botas' Contract

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
EN
Запази
антикорупционната комисия извърши обиски връзка договора боташ
Снимка: БТА

The Anti-Corruption Commission, in cooperation with the police, on July 9 carried out urgent inspections at the offices of Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz, and the Ministry of Energy. The homes of former Energy Minister Rosen Hristov and former Bulgargaz CEO Denitsa Zlateva were also searched.

The operation comes two years after the signing of a long-term gas supply agreement with the Turkish energy company BOTAŞ. This deal appears to be the central focus of the Commission’s actions.

"I have no concerns, if this is about BOTAŞ—as some media reports suggest—I assume they are trying to determine why such an unfavourable contract was signed," said Valentin Nikolov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH).

Later in the day, the Prosecutor’s Office said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the contract with BOTAŞ, specifically whether it resulted in financial damages to the state and Bulgargaz. Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov ordered full cooperation from the Ministry’s administration following the news of the inspection at its headquarters.

The homes of Rosen Hristov and Denitsa Zlateva—who were in office at the time the contract was signed—were also searched.

"They told me they had to search the apartment where I live, citing urgency or something similar that doesn’t require a court warrant. They searched the property and took all my communication devices. In my view, this is a clear case of political persecution, as I’ve said many times before," commented Hristov.


"The contract was signed years ago and has been discussed dozens of times in committees, in Parliament, in hearings, and even by the State Agency for National Security (DANS). And now suddenly it’s urgent to search someone’s home."

The ruling parties have repeatedly criticized the agreement, which was signed in 2023 by the caretaker government led by Galab Donev. Under the contract, Bulgargaz is obligated to pay approximately BGN 1 million per day for access to BOTAŞ’s infrastructure—capacity that is reportedly not being used in practice.

"The signing of the contract has already been reviewed numerous times. All procedures were followed. I don’t understand why this saga is continuing. For me, it feels like a personal attack against myself and those who worked under the caretaker government appointed by President Rumen Radev, who appears to be the ultimate target of these political attacks," added Hristov.

In response to the investigation, Hristov announced plans to file a lawsuit for political persecution, potentially in international courts.

"If needed, I’ll take the case to the European Court of Human Rights. I might even seek political asylum somewhere, no matter the scandal that would cause," he stated.

Since late June 2024, Bulgargaz has ceased payments under the BOTAŞ contract, and the debt owed to the Turkish company has already exceeded $250 million. The current government is attempting to renegotiate the terms of the agreement, so far without success.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Любомир Каримански за еврото: Следва тежка работа - предстои настройване на много системи
3
Любомир Каримански за еврото: Следва тежка работа - предстои...
Вицепрезидентът с първи коментар след приемането на еврото: Референдум беше необходим
4
Вицепрезидентът с първи коментар след приемането на еврото:...
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
5
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
Евакуираха над 20 души заради големия пожар в Хисарско (ВИДЕО)
6
Евакуираха над 20 души заради големия пожар в Хисарско (ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
2
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
4
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира годишната профилактика на топлорайоните
6
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира...

More from: Bulgaria

Energy Minister: Only 11% of Capacity Under 'Botas' Contract Utilised to Date
Energy Minister: Only 11% of Capacity Under 'Botas' Contract Utilised to Date
Attempt to Destroy Evidence Triggers Anti-Corruption Raid on Energy Ministry and Related Entities in Connection with 'Botas' contract Attempt to Destroy Evidence Triggers Anti-Corruption Raid on Energy Ministry and Related Entities in Connection with 'Botas' contract
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory in Bulgaria Uncovered in Special Operation Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory in Bulgaria Uncovered in Special Operation
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
44 Fires Registered in Burgas Region over the Past 24 Hours 44 Fires Registered in Burgas Region over the Past 24 Hours
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
16 Iraqis Detained After Being Found Hidden in a Compartment of a Refrigerated Truck 16 Iraqis Detained After Being Found Hidden in a Compartment of a Refrigerated Truck
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

Водещи новини

За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето й: Какво наказание грози попфолк дивата Дебора?
За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето й: Какво наказание...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ) Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще дойдат още Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще дойдат още
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Трима с обвинения за присвояване на над 220 000 лева от...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Почина барабанистът на "Диана експрес" Цветан Банов
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
ЕП отхвърли вота на недоверие срещу Урсула фон дер Лайен
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Пожар гори над село Мурсалево
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ