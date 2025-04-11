БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bad weather in Northern Bulgaria: Snow storms caused power cuts and traffic difficulties

Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
According to the Ministry of Energy over 100 settlements are without electricity

Severe snowstorms have struck multiple municipalities in Northern Bulgaria on April 10.

In Razgrad, heavy snowfall combined with hurricane-force winds caused significant disruptions on the national road network. In the town of Kubrat, a fallen tree blocked one of the main intersections.

Power outages were reported in several areas due to fallen trees. In the Silistra region, heavy snow began falling in the evening, adding to the worsening weather conditions.

According to the Ministry of Energy, more than 100 settlements in Northern Bulgaria are without electricity due to the storms. The adverse weather has led to numerous faults in the national power distribution grid.

Emergency crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power supply in the affected areas, including the regions of Ruse, Silistra, Shumen, Targovishte, Dobrich, and Varna, the Ministry reported.

Authorities are warning of a sharp temperature drop during the night, which is expected to cause road icing by morning. A yellow weather warning has been issued across the region due to strong winds.

