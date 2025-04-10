Hurricane wind in Ruse - tree fell on car while driver was inside

Hurricane-force winds swept through the city of Ruse (northern Bulgaria, on the Danube) this afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 120 km/h, according to the Hydrometeorological Station of the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River.

Due to the powerful wind, a massive tree fell across the Ruse-Byala road, blocking one lane and forcing vehicles to wait in order to pass.

Another tree snapped and pierced the bumper of a parked car in Ruse, while the driver was still inside. Miraculously, the driver was not injured.

Storm warnings have also been issued for ships and ports due to the high wind speeds.