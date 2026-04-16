Bettany Hughes Returns to Bulgaria to Film in Sofia as Part of a New Series on Great Cities

Bettany Hughes is filming in Bulgaria again. Following Treasures of the World, she is working on a new series about great cities, with Sofia featured among them.

Boyko Vassilev, journalist, producer, and presenter of the weekly current affairs show Panorama on BNT, spoke to the renowned historian and documentary filmmaker. The full interview will be broadcast in a week on Panorama, and here is a short excerpt.

– BNT: Professor Hughes, what is the greatest secret you discovered in Bulgaria?

– I have been here for a week. As you know, I have been before, many times. Today I filmed Ancient Serdica. I did not know that Sofia had this incredible augmented reality experience. You walk through the city like an archaeologist or a tourist with a phone, and suddenly you are transported back in time. That was my biggest surprise this week. I came to Bulgaria because you have an exceptionally rich archaeological heritage. So inspiring. We are not talking only about centuries, but millennia. Different cultures have left their traces here. I see that Bulgarians are proud of their deep roots. For me, as a historian and documentary maker, it is very interesting to come to Bulgaria. And yes, I am glad when I see how many Bulgarians watch our history programmes. People come up to us, want to take pictures with their babies, their mothers, and their friends—they’re interested in their history. That gives hope.