БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Борис Михайлов е назначен за изпълнителен директор на НАП
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Ново европейско проучване: Българите са против приемането...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
Румен Радев: Правителството слага край на предоставянето...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fragment of Marble Goddess Statue Discovered at Heraclea Sintica Archaeological Site

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
EN
Запази
част мраморна статуя богиня беше открита разкопките хераклея синтика

A fragment of a marble statue of a goddess has been discovered during archaeological excavations at the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica. The find was made in the area of the Temple of Heracles and, according to preliminary assessments, may form part of a sculptural depiction of the goddess Artemis. This was announced by the head of the excavation team, Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski.

The uncovered fragment consists of a base with the feet of a human figure wearing sandals. According to the archaeologist, Artemis is among the most venerated deities in the region in antiquity, and such an identification of the statue is entirely plausible at this stage of the research. The artefact was found in front of the investigated Temple of Heracles. The team will continue working in the area in the hope of discovering additional parts of the sculpture.

Prof. Vagalinski recalled that previous archaeological excavations at Heraclea Sintica have uncovered various fragments of statues. Among them is a head of a young woman, currently housed in the History Museum in Petrich, for which researchers have already suggested it may represent Artemis.

A huge marble statue of a deity discovered by archaeologists in ancient city of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich

The Second Statue Discovered at Heraclea Sintica Has Now Been Restored (PHOTOS)

The second statue discovered in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica is transported to the museum in Petrich

“Next we will examine whether this head could belong to the sculpture of which we are now finding a part. We will carry out comparative marble analyses together with specialists from Sofia University,” he said.

In close proximity to the newly discovered fragment, archaeologists have also found other pieces of marble sculptures. According to the head of the excavations, it remains to be determined whether they belong to the same monument or represent remains of more than one statue. Preliminary stratigraphic data suggest that the sculpture was likely damaged and toppled at the end of the 3rd century AD, when the city suffered severe attacks and destruction. Later, in the 4th century, it was no longer used in cult practice.

“These are initial conclusions which will need to be confirmed through further analysis. But for now, the data point to precisely such a history of the monument,” Vagalinski explained.

The archaeologist expressed hope that the excavations will lead to the discovery of the remaining parts of the sculpture. He recalled the case from 2024, when during research on the Great Canal at Heraclea Sintica, a statue was discovered whose head had initially been thought lost irretrievably. It was later found around 6.5 metres from the body at the bottom of the structure.

“Heraclea always surprises us. That is why we remain hopeful that we will also find the remaining parts of this statue, including its head. We have not yet completed the investigation of the cultural layer and the interior of the temple,” Prof. Vagalinski said.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Румен Радев: Правителството слага край на предоставянето на въоръжение от българската армия за Украйна
2
Румен Радев: Правителството слага край на предоставянето на...
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за зрелостниците на матурите по български език и профилиращ предмет
3
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за...
Реакции в парламента на намерението на кабинета да спре част от военната помощ за Украйна
4
Реакции в парламента на намерението на кабинета да спре част от...
Кадрови промени във властта: Нови ръководители на НАП и Държавна агенция „Разузнаване“
5
Кадрови промени във властта: Нови ръководители на НАП и Държавна...
Модернизацията на армията не зависи от помощта за Украйна, коментира военният министър
6
Модернизацията на армията не зависи от помощта за Украйна,...

Най-четени

Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се движел с над 150 км/ч (ОБЗОР)
1
Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се...
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки шофьорски книжки
2
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки...
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки автомобили, съобщи заместник градският прокурор
3
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки...
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
4
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на...
За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
5
За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
6
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...

More from: Culture

Newly Discovered Temple of the Sun to Be the Focus of This Summer’s Excavations at Perperikon
Newly Discovered Temple of the Sun to Be the Focus of This Summer’s Excavations at Perperikon
Eurovision Director Martin Green: It Is Very Exciting for Us That Eurovision Is Coming to a Country It Has Never Been Before Eurovision Director Martin Green: It Is Very Exciting for Us That Eurovision Is Coming to a Country It Has Never Been Before
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
BNT Officially Receives 'Host Welcome Pack' for Eurovision 2027 BNT Officially Receives 'Host Welcome Pack' for Eurovision 2027
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Bulgaria's Government and State Institutions Praised for Speed and Efficiency in Preparations for Hosting Eurovision 2027 Bulgaria's Government and State Institutions Praised for Speed and Efficiency in Preparations for Hosting Eurovision 2027
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
Eurovision Director Martin Green: Bulgaria Impresses with Rapid Response in Preparations for the 2027 Contest Eurovision Director Martin Green: Bulgaria Impresses with Rapid Response in Preparations for the 2027 Contest
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Milena Milotinova on Eurovision 2027 Hosting Preparations: BNT Will Select Not Just a Host City, but 'Partner City' That Will Go All the Way with BNT in Organising the Contest Milena Milotinova on Eurovision 2027 Hosting Preparations: BNT Will Select Not Just a Host City, but 'Partner City' That Will Go All the Way with BNT in Organising the Contest
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Борис Михайлов е назначен за изпълнителен директор на НАП
Борис Михайлов е назначен за изпълнителен директор на НАП
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Николай Пелтеков е новият директор на СДВР Николай Пелтеков е новият директор на СДВР
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
СДВР се самосезира по данни за заплахи срещу пострадали при катастрофата на “Челопешко шосе” СДВР се самосезира по данни за заплахи срещу пострадали при катастрофата на “Челопешко шосе”
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Почина проф. Александър Янчулев – първият демократично избран кмет на София Почина проф. Александър Янчулев – първият демократично избран кмет на София
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Мъж от Хасково си счупи крака, след като ритна електроавтобус в...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Зад плаж "Бутамята" в Синеморец не се предвижда...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
У нас
Премиерите на България и Молдова обсъдиха задълбочаването на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Част от мраморна статуя на богиня беше открита при разкопките на...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ