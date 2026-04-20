BFSA Confirms Anthrax Case In a Buffalo Herd in Chernogor Village, Silistra District

An anthrax outbreak has been detected on a farm with 28 buffaloes in the village of Chernogor, Silistra district, Northern Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has announced. The disease has been confirmed by laboratory testing.

Nine animals have died, while the remaining ones will be vaccinated. At this stage, there is no evidence of infected humans. The Regional Health Inspectorate has been notified and is carrying out an investigation.

The animals had been treated for a long period without success and without informing the official veterinary authorities. The delay in notifying the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has significantly complicated the situation and created a risk of further spread of the infection.

Disinfection has been carried out at the farm and in the surrounding area, and the movement of animals to and from the site, as well as within the settlement, has been prohibited. The owner had been producing sudzhuk, pastarma, canned goods and meat products in two illegal facilities, which have now been sealed. The products have been seized and will be destroyed.

Vaccination has been expanded to cover all susceptible animals in the settlement in order to limit any potential spread of the disease.

BFSA teams are conducting daily monitoring of animals in the affected area, tracing the possible source of infection, carrying out clinical examinations, and checking for risky contacts with other animals and humans. Emergency measures have been introduced to prevent new outbreaks. Teams from the BFSA central office and other regions are working on site.

Anthrax is an acute infectious disease affecting both animals and humans. Under natural conditions, it affects all herbivorous and omnivorous animals as well as carnivores. The most susceptible are goats, sheep and deer, followed by cattle, buffaloes, camels and horses.

The BFSA reminds livestock owners and the Bulgarian Veterinary Union that any suspicion of disease must be immediately reported to the official veterinary authorities in the regional directorates of food safety.

Members of the Public can report violations via the BFSA 24-hour hotline: 0700 122 99.