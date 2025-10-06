БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
BG-Alert System to Be Activated in Tsarevo Due to Forecast of Heavy Rainfall

Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
EN
Gullies and rivers swamped by trees and rocks are being urgently cleaned after Friday's flooding

царево очакване интензивни валежи активират alert
Снимка: БТА

Today, October 6, the BG-Alert emergency warning system is expected to be activated in the seaside region of Tsarevo. The reason is a weather warning for intense rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, emergency teams are urgently clearing gullies and rivers clogged with trees and rocks after Friday’s flooding.

Meanwhile, emergency teams are urgently clearing gullies and rivers clogged with trees and rocks after Friday’s flooding.

photos by BTA

The most severely affected areas are the Izgrevsko Gully and the River Cherna, which flows through the town. Emergency crews remain on full alert in case weather conditions deteriorate.

Engineer Mitko Poryazov, Director of the Burgas Regional Road Administration, and Denis Dihanov, Deputy Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality, commented on the current situation in the town.

“As soon as we received the information, we closed the road to stop vehicle traffic and began clearing the infrastructure. A project for a bypass road is currently being prepared to ensure access towards Malko Tarnovo. At present, there is an alternative route through the village of Brodilovo,” said Mitko Poryazov on The Day Begins programme on October 6.

He explained that the existing facility was built in 1960 and will soon be replaced with a new structure meeting modern standards, “which will be resistant to such flooding.”

Deputy Mayor Denis Dihanov noted that the activation of the BG-Alert system aims to provide timely information and warnings.

“It concerns the expected forecasts for bad weather and heavy rain. The alert category is a warning. After the rainfall, all available municipal equipment was deployed in the field and has been operating continuously since the 3rd of the month. The goal is to ensure normal water flow,” Dihanov said.

He added that all potentially dangerous areas are being cleaned.

“Three bridges have been built, but the truth is that until the gully of this river is widened and reinforced with a concrete channel, such incidents may continue to occur.”
The total damages from the disaster are still being assessed.

Rumen Kolev, Chief of Police in Tsarevo, said that the police presence in the area is necessary to protect the lives of residents.

“At present, we have set up checkpoints everywhere and security is provided at all critical locations,” he stated.

