БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Мечтата няма граници": 71-годишна учителка със...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Държава от еврозоната е възразила срещу дизайна на...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
Публикуваха резултатите от НВО в 4-ти клас
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
Две деца пострадаха при инцидент с електрическа...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Димитър Стоянов: Договорите за фалшивите банкови гаранции...
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT Management Plan Was Unanimously Approved by the Council for Electronic Media

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
EN
Запази

The report covering the first three months since the Director General and the Board of Directors took office showed that public service broadcaster has become particularly visible

СЕМ заседание
Снимка: BTA

The programme for the management of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) has been adopted unanimously by the Council for Electronic Media (SAC).

The report covering the first three months since the appointment of the Director-General and the Management Board shows that the public broadcaster has become significantly more visible.

Over the past month, the ratings of “Around the World and at Home” have increased, while the broadcaster has successfully handled coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest and the Giro d’Italia. A detailed analysis of the entire programme by genre is expected, with the management also focusing on accelerated development of digital platforms.

The Director-General of BNT presented the management programme of the public broadcaster to the media regulator, developed jointly with the Management Board.

Among the highlighted achievements were the 3D mapping projection on the television building on election night, coverage of the Giro d’Italia, and the historic success of the Eurovision Song Contest, as well as the campaign marking the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “We are not afraid to enter direct competition with commercial media. We are also competing not only for public recognition and trust, as shown at the previous hearing before Council for Electronic Media by the ‘Myara’ agency survey, which indicated over 50% trust and that we are the first choice for objectivity among television channels. When we achieve better ratings and viewership, we will be able to fulfil our public service role more effectively by reaching more people.”

Gabriela Naplatanova, Chair of the CEM: “This is an achievable goal in my opinion, and the results of the events in which BNT is directly involved and which it covers clearly demonstrate this.”

Simona Veleva, member of the CEM: "I am extremely pleased that in the three months since you took office, you have achieved results that some cannot achieve in three years."

Milotinova stressed that competition does not prevent cooperation with the country’s other two major television networks.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “I believe we are doing this successfully. During Eurovision and after Eurovision, we cooperated very successfully, because it was a national cause. I would also like to thank colleagues from the other two media organisations for also treating Eurovision as a national cause.”

For the new programming season, the management aims to increase genre diversity, modernise emblematic BNT programmes, and launch new formats. The leadership has also set a goal of optimising and restructuring operations in order to improve efficiency.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “This coordination between the different directorates is extremely important in terms of saving time, human labour, financial resources and equipment, and this process has already started and is gradual.”

One of the objectives set out in the programme is for Bulgarians living abroad to find an increasingly prominent place in BNT’s programming.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
2
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
3
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Лили Иванова обяви последното си национално турне
4
Лили Иванова обяви последното си национално турне
Откриха световното първенство по футбол
5
Откриха световното първенство по футбол
Публикуваха резултатите от НВО в 4-ти клас
6
Публикуваха резултатите от НВО в 4-ти клас

Най-четени

Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се движел с над 150 км/ч (ОБЗОР)
1
Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се...
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
2
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки шофьорски книжки
3
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки...
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки автомобили, съобщи заместник градският прокурор
4
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки...
Тежката катастрофа на „Челопешко шосе“: 17 пострадали, 3 жертви, версия за гонка между автомобили
5
Тежката катастрофа на „Челопешко шосе“: 17 пострадали,...
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно има гонки
6
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно...

More from: Bulgaria

Prima of Bulgarian Pop Music, Lili Ivanova, Announces Her Final National Tour
Prima of Bulgarian Pop Music, Lili Ivanova, Announces Her Final National Tour
Third Edition of the “Colourful Interweaving” Folk Festival Begins in Zlatograd: More Than 700 Singers, Dancers and Instrumentalists Will Take Part Third Edition of the “Colourful Interweaving” Folk Festival Begins in Zlatograd: More Than 700 Singers, Dancers and Instrumentalists Will Take Part
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Eurozone Country Objects to Design of Bulgarian €2 Coin Dedicated to the National Alphabet Eurozone Country Objects to Design of Bulgarian €2 Coin Dedicated to the National Alphabet
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
CPC Finds Unfair Practices in the Offering of Fast Loans; Fines of Up to €25,000 to Be Imposed CPC Finds Unfair Practices in the Offering of Fast Loans; Fines of Up to €25,000 to Be Imposed
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Walnut-Sized Hail Devastates Farmland in Montana Region Walnut-Sized Hail Devastates Farmland in Montana Region
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Favorite Characters from Films and Video Games Come to Life in Sand Sculptures Festival in Burgas Favorite Characters from Films and Video Games Come to Life in Sand Sculptures Festival in Burgas
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Държава от еврозоната е възразила срещу дизайна на българска монета от 2 евро, посветена на азбуката ни
Държава от еврозоната е възразила срещу дизайна на българска монета...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Директори на задлъжнели болници със заплати, по-високи от на министъра на здравеопазването Директори на задлъжнели болници със заплати, по-високи от на министъра на здравеопазването
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Цистерни с мляко са блокирани на границата с Румъния заради нови изисквания на БАБХ Цистерни с мляко са блокирани на границата с Румъния заради нови изисквания на БАБХ
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Има споразумение САЩ - Иран, заяви премиерът на Пакистан Има споразумение САЩ - Иран, заяви премиерът на Пакистан
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
По света
След катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе": Колеги на...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
"Мечтата няма граници": 71-годишна учителка със сърдечни...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ