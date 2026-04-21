BNT News Anchor Adelina Radeva Awarded in the Contest "Bulgarian Fashion Icon 2026"

BNT news presenter, Adelina Radeva, has been awarded in the “Media and Journalism” category at the “Bulgarian Fashion Icon 2026” competition, organised by the Fashion Academy.
The statuette was presented by last year’s winner and “The Day Begins” presenter, Hristina Hristova.
The award recognises high professional achievement, refined style and social engagement. other award winners at the ceremony included Orlin Pavlov in the “Arts” category, Kubrat Pulev in “Sport”, Michaela Marinova in “Music”, and Antoaneta Dobreva-Netti in “Film and Theatre”.
The awards were held for the 17th time and featured a runway show of new collections by Bulgarian designers, including Nevena Nikolova and Atanas Parushev.
Prof. Lubomir Stoykov noted the importance of personal style in professional life:
“There is a significant difference between style in clothing and style in behaviour in our country. It is difficult to succeed professionally if you do not have the appropriate dress code. If, through your clothing and appearance, you do not show respect for your profession and do not integrate into it.”
Adelina Radeva: “This award is essentially a recognition of the teams who stand behind us in the television and make sure that we look good, and that what we present corresponds to us and to our professional profile, to what we carry inside ourselves. I am therefore very grateful to them. At the same time, I would also be glad if this is an award that reflects an assessment of me as a person and of my work.”