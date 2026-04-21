БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Сребро за Семен Новиков от европейското първенство по борба
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Течове и разрушения в сградата на Националната...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
БСП свиква Национален съвет в събота, Зарков е готов да...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Бойко Борисов: Българският народ е уморен да слуша...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Костадин Костадинов: Трябва да признаем, че на тези...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT News Anchor Adelina Radeva Awarded in the Contest "Bulgarian Fashion Icon 2026"

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
аделина радева беше наградена конкурса bdquoбг модна икона 2026ldquo

BNT news presenter, Adelina Radeva, has been awarded in the “Media and Journalism” category at the “Bulgarian Fashion Icon 2026” competition, organised by the Fashion Academy.

The statuette was presented by last year’s winner and “The Day Begins” presenter, Hristina Hristova.

The award recognises high professional achievement, refined style and social engagement. other award winners at the ceremony included Orlin Pavlov in the “Arts” category, Kubrat Pulev in “Sport”, Michaela Marinova in “Music”, and Antoaneta Dobreva-Netti in “Film and Theatre”.

The awards were held for the 17th time and featured a runway show of new collections by Bulgarian designers, including Nevena Nikolova and Atanas Parushev.

Prof. Lubomir Stoykov noted the importance of personal style in professional life:

“There is a significant difference between style in clothing and style in behaviour in our country. It is difficult to succeed professionally if you do not have the appropriate dress code. If, through your clothing and appearance, you do not show respect for your profession and do not integrate into it.”

Adelina Radeva: “This award is essentially a recognition of the teams who stand behind us in the television and make sure that we look good, and that what we present corresponds to us and to our professional profile, to what we carry inside ourselves. I am therefore very grateful to them. At the same time, I would also be glad if this is an award that reflects an assessment of me as a person and of my work.”


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бойко Борисов: Българският народ е уморен да слуша оправданията на партиите, затова даде подкрепа на Радев
1
Бойко Борисов: Българският народ е уморен да слуша оправданията на...
"Прогресивна България" влиза със 131 депутати в 52-рото Народно събрание
2
"Прогресивна България" влиза със 131 депутати в 52-рото...
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и Левски
3
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и...
РИК трябва да предадат протоколите в ЦИК за проверка
4
РИК трябва да предадат протоколите в ЦИК за проверка
Делян Пеевски: Продължаваме последователно да работим за хората
5
Делян Пеевски: Продължаваме последователно да работим за хората
Защо хората от Горно Хърсово не отидоха до урните?
6
Защо хората от Горно Хърсово не отидоха до урните?

Най-четени

При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент, БСП остава под чертата
1
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент,...
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс Грийн" в Лондон
2
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс...
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе при обработени 80% от протоколите
3
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе...
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
4
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
5
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
6
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?

More from: Culture

“The Traces Remain” Honoured: BNT Investigative Journalist Bogdana Lazarova Receives Award from Union of Jurists in Bulgaria
“The Traces Remain” Honoured: BNT Investigative Journalist Bogdana Lazarova Receives Award from Union of Jurists in Bulgaria
Bulgarian Stunt Performer Todor Lazarov Honoured by Indian National Film Academy Bulgarian Stunt Performer Todor Lazarov Honoured by Indian National Film Academy
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Bulgaria Marks 150 Years Since the Outbreak of the April Uprising Bulgaria Marks 150 Years Since the Outbreak of the April Uprising
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Bettany Hughes Returns to Bulgaria to Film in Sofia as Part of a New Series on Great Cities Bettany Hughes Returns to Bulgaria to Film in Sofia as Part of a New Series on Great Cities
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
150 Years of the April Uprising: The Story of the Only Woman in Benkovski’s Flying Squad, Honoured for Bravery 150 Years of the April Uprising: The Story of the Only Woman in Benkovski’s Flying Squad, Honoured for Bravery
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
Battle of Dryanovo Monastery Remembered ahead of April Uprising Anniversary Battle of Dryanovo Monastery Remembered ahead of April Uprising Anniversary
Чете се за: 09:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Йотова: В сряда или четвъртък следващата седмица ще бъде свикан парламентът
Президентът Йотова: В сряда или четвъртък следващата седмица ще...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Течове и разрушения в сградата на Националната библиотека, причината - липса на пари Течове и разрушения в сградата на Националната библиотека, причината - липса на пари
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Опит за изнудване: Отровена бебешка храна в Австрия, Чехия и Словакия Опит за изнудване: Отровена бебешка храна в Австрия, Чехия и Словакия
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Два трамвая се удариха на бул. „Константин Величков“ в София, един пътник е ранен Два трамвая се удариха на бул. „Константин Величков“ в София, един пътник е ранен
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Столичен куклен театър отбелязва своя 80-годишен юбилей
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Атина срещу свръхтуризма: Искане за забрана на нови лицензи за хотели
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Важно откритие на Марс: Намерени са нови органични съединения -...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
Заради антракса в Силистренско: Проверяват ферми и превоз на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ