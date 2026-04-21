BNT News Anchor Adelina Radeva Awarded in the Contest "Bulgarian Fashion Icon 2026"

BNT news presenter, Adelina Radeva, has been awarded in the “Media and Journalism” category at the “Bulgarian Fashion Icon 2026” competition, organised by the Fashion Academy.

The statuette was presented by last year’s winner and “The Day Begins” presenter, Hristina Hristova.

The award recognises high professional achievement, refined style and social engagement. other award winners at the ceremony included Orlin Pavlov in the “Arts” category, Kubrat Pulev in “Sport”, Michaela Marinova in “Music”, and Antoaneta Dobreva-Netti in “Film and Theatre”.

The awards were held for the 17th time and featured a runway show of new collections by Bulgarian designers, including Nevena Nikolova and Atanas Parushev.