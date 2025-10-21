Border Police Detain 10 Undocumented Migrants on the Samokov–Sofia Road

Ten foreign nationals without identity documents have been detained during a specialised police operation carried out by officers from the Directorate for Countering Illegal Migration at the General Directorate “Border Police” and the Special Tactical Operations Unit of the Regional Directorate “Border Police” – Dragoman.

In the area of the village of Pasarel, the driver of an Audi attempted to evade a police inspection but was stopped and arrested. During the check, border police found that nine men — all foreign nationals without identity documents — were being transported in the vehicle. The driver was also an undocumented foreign national

All individuals have been detained for up to 24 hours. A forensic inspection of the scene was conducted by an officer from the Investigation Department, the vehicle was seized, and the suspects were searched. The case will be reported to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.