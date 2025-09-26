БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Border Police Officers Detain Seven Illegal Migrants near Malko Tarnovo

Снимка: DG "Border Police'
Снимка: DG "Border Police'

Border police officers detained 7 illegal migrants in the area of Malko Tarnovo (Burgas district, border with Turkey) a few days ago, DG Border Police said on September 26.

During a specialised operation near the village of Krushevets, border patrol units stopped a car driven by a Romanian citizen. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered seven foreign nationals without identity documents.

According to their statements, they originate from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Sudan. This information was later confirmed following questioning with the assistance of an interpreter.

All the migrants, along with the driver, were detained at the Malko Tarnovo border checkpoint.

The Border Police emphasised that specialised operations against illegal migration are conducted daily and underlined that Bulgaria is fulfilling its responsibility to safeguard the security of the EU and the Schengen area.

