Brutal Murder of a 62-Year-Old Woman in Peshtera

A 48-year-old neighbour stabbed his female neighbour with a kitchen knife after an argument and attempted theft; the perpetrator was arrested

A brutal murder shook the town of Peshtera on 27 September. A 62-year-old woman was killed with a kitchen knife in her home in the “Pirin” neighbourhood. The alert was reported at 12:20 p.m. via the national emergency number 112 by an emergency medical team, which found the victim already dead.

Investigators established that shortly before the incident, the woman’s 48-year-old neighbour went to her house, waiting for her husband to leave for work. While she was outside, the man entered one of the rooms and stole money and a mobile phone. When the woman returned, a confrontation broke out between them. During the altercation, the man seized a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple stab wounds to her abdomen, chest and face, which proved fatal.

The perpetrator was identified and detained only a few hours later during a “hot pursuit” police operation. He is a known offender and resident of the same district of Peshtera. Police recovered the knife, as well as the stolen money and phone.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the supervision of the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor’s Office. The suspect has been remanded in custody for up to 72 hours, with prosecutors expected to request permanent detention.

