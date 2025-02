Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)

Снимка:

The General Directorate "Border Police" received 52 new minibuses. The vehicles were purchased under the project "Delivery of Vehicles for Border Control Purposes," funded through the Border Management and Visa Policy Financial Support Instrument for the period 2021-2027.

