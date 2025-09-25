БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev Holds Talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

In New York, Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, held talks with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The two met during a Transatlantic Dinner attended by foreign ministers from NATO member states and partner countries.

Georgiev and Rubio discussed issues related to security in the Black Sea region, Europe’s energy resilience, and the strengthening of transatlantic ties. Particular emphasis was placed on joint efforts to support Ukraine and the need to maintain unity within NATO and the European Union in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who is leading the Bulgarian delegation at the UN High-Level Meeting, also met today with representatives of American business. His programme included a discussion with the Chief Global Affairs Officer of Meta.

