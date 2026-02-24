Bulgaria's Prosecutor's Office Seek Assistance from a US Agency and Europol over the 'Petrohan' Case

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has sent two letters requesting assistance from a US partner agency and from Europol in connection with the pre-trial investigation into the death of three people at the 'Petrohan' mountain lodge and the three bodies later discovered in a camper van below Okolchitsa peak, the Prosecutor's Office said on February 24. The letters were sent by the supervising prosecutor in the Petrohan case.

One of the requests notes that various electronic devices capable of storing information relevant to the investigation have been admitted as physical evidence. Assistance has also been sought for additional technical analysis of other seized items, including mobile phones and computers.

Is It Possible to Involve International Experts in the Investigation of the 'Petrohan' Case?

At present, the devices have been submitted for examination to the National Institute of Criminalistics at the Ministry of Interior of Bulgaria. The request to the US partner agency concerns the need for expert support in extracting all possible information from the seized electronic devices.

In a separate letter, the Prosecutor’s Office has requested assistance from Eurojust to discuss the possibility of expert support from Europol in preparing analytical reports and forensic assessments aimed at clarifying the activities of the six Bulgarian victims while in Mexico.

Caretaker Interior Minister Dechev: I Will Not Interfere in the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” Investigations

This includes obtaining information on their stay in the country, any property or vehicles they owned, address records, possible criminal registrations, and any other data that could be relevant to the investigation in Bulgaria.

Police and Prosecutors Release More Details in the 'Petrohan' Case Involving Deaths of Six People in Suspected Murder-Suicides

'Petrohan' Case: Ministry of Interior Report Reveals Alerts Filed Aganst Ivaylo Kalushev's NGO

***

Six people have been found dead in suspected murder-suicides - three bodies, including that of a 15 year old, were found in a camper van parked in a remote area of Stara Planina near Okolchitsa Peak, Western Balkan Range, on Sunday, February 8. Investigators said they were connected to three others found dead near a burned 'Petrohan' Lodge on February 2.