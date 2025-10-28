БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът остави в ареста Станимир Хасърджиев
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
В разгара на есента: Очаква ни топъл ноември с малко...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Съветът за съвместно управление договори ротацията на...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
България и "Райнметал" подписаха договор за...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria and Rheinmetall Sign Agreement to Build Gunpowder and Ammunition Plant

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
EN
Запази

The investment is worth €1 billion

българия райнметал подписаха договор изграждане завод барут боеприпаси
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

German defence giant Rheinmetall and the Bulgarian government have launched a strategic €1 billion project to build a plant for ammunition and gunpowder production. The agreement between Rheinmetall and VMZ–Sopot was signed at an official ceremony at the Council of Ministers in Sofia on October 28.

The project is considered strategically significant not only for Bulgaria but for Europe as a whole, as it aims to strengthen the EU’s defence capabilities and industrial autonomy. The contract was signed by Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, and Roman Köhne, head of the company’s Weapons and Ammunition division. Representing Bulgaria was Ivan Getsov, CEO of VMZ–Sopot, in the presence of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

The investment will create over 1,000 high-skilled jobs and cover the production of gunpowder, ammunition, and mobile defence systems. Rheinmetall said that this is only the beginning of a series of investments planned for Bulgaria. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasised that the project was made possible thanks to the mutual trust built during the negotiations.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister:
“This project would not have been possible without the synergy generated by the European Union and NATO, ensuring that Europe is better protected in the name of its citizens. It would not have been possible without its economic dimensions, which are linked not only to technology transfer, to know-how, and to the exchange of opportunities related to science, but also to all sectoral and cross-sectoral areas.

There are also social dimensions that go beyond the creation of more than 1,000 jobs — dimensions connected to highly skilled labour, education, science, and regional development. These are elements that exceed even the most reasonable expectations for this project. And above all, the investment environment rests on one key principle — trust.”

Petar Dilov, Minister of Economy:

“This is a strategic project not only for Bulgaria, but for the whole of Europe. It will enable us to build a sustainable and independent defence capability that will enhance the security of the entire region. The project forms part of the European Union’s and NATO’s collective efforts to strengthen Europe’s defence capacity and strategic autonomy in the context of the new geopolitical reality. We are laying the foundations of a partnership that unites Germany and Bulgaria.”

Armin Papperger, Chief Executive Officer of Rheinmetall:
“We will invest more than one billion euros in Bulgaria — and this is only the beginning. Rheinmetall will continue to invest further, and other European partners will also come and invest in Bulgaria. The reason for this is that we have incredibly motivated and highly educated people here, which gives us every reason to expect that Bulgaria will become a centre of excellence for the defence industry in Europe.”

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Rheinmetall has pledged that the factory will be built within 14 months, in line with the company’s initial commitment. Earlier in the day, before the signing of the agreement, the German delegation was welcomed at Sofia Airport by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who had visited the company’s headquarters just over a month ago.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Парите за догодина: Ще остане ли минималната работна заплата 1213 лева?
1
Парите за догодина: Ще остане ли минималната работна заплата 1213...
Станимир Хасърджиев: Не съм докосвал момчето и ще го докажа
2
Станимир Хасърджиев: Не съм докосвал момчето и ще го докажа
Рекордна цена: 25 лева за килограм достигна смилянският боб
3
Рекордна цена: 25 лева за килограм достигна смилянският боб
Делото срещу Хасърджиев: Гръцкият модел Анастасиос Михаилидис отрича участие в скандала с насилие над младеж
4
Делото срещу Хасърджиев: Гръцкият модел Анастасиос Михаилидис...
"Лукойл" обяви, че ще продаде международните си активи
5
"Лукойл" обяви, че ще продаде международните си активи
Деца раждат деца: 2800 малолетни и непълнолетни момичета са станали майки през миналата година
6
Деца раждат деца: 2800 малолетни и непълнолетни момичета са станали...

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
2
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението на Подбалканския път
3
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
4
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
5
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
Хитрост, за да избегнат толкамери: Шофьори все по-често използват отсечката от Кресна до Сандански
6
Хитрост, за да избегнат толкамери: Шофьори все по-често използват...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Fuel Supplies Secured Despite Sanctions on Lukoil, Says Energy Minister
Bulgaria’s Fuel Supplies Secured Despite Sanctions on Lukoil, Says Energy Minister
At the Height of Autumn: Bulgaria to See a Warm November with Little Rain and Temperatures up to 25°C At the Height of Autumn: Bulgaria to See a Warm November with Little Rain and Temperatures up to 25°C
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Is the Black Sea’s Ecosystem under Threat Due to Rapid Warming? Is the Black Sea’s Ecosystem under Threat Due to Rapid Warming?
Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
EU Energy Commissioner Visits Bulgaria EU Energy Commissioner Visits Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Over 33,000 Children Have Been Born to Underage Mothers in Bulgaria over the Past Decade Over 33,000 Children Have Been Born to Underage Mothers in Bulgaria over the Past Decade
Чете се за: 09:32 мин.
Bulgaria Could Reach 70% of the EU’s Average Standard of Living Within Two Years Bulgaria Could Reach 70% of the EU’s Average Standard of Living Within Two Years
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Съдът остави в ареста Станимир Хасърджиев
Съдът остави в ареста Станимир Хасърджиев
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
НС отхвърли законопроекта, с който трябваше да се увеличат парите за лекарите НС отхвърли законопроекта, с който трябваше да се увеличат парите за лекарите
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Съветът за съвместно управление договори ротацията на председателя на парламента Съветът за съвместно управление договори ротацията на председателя на парламента
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
В разгара на есента: Очаква ни топъл ноември с малко валежи и до 25° В разгара на есента: Очаква ни топъл ноември с малко валежи и до 25°
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
България и "Райнметал" подписаха договор за изграждане на...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Станимир Хасърджиев: Не съм докосвал момчето и ще го докажа
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Японският премиер обеща да номинира Тръмп за Нобеловата награда за мир
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
По следите на кафявите мечки: Свръхпопулация или нарушен баланс в...
Чете се за: 06:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ