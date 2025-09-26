Bulgaria Backs UN Initiatives for Safe and Reliable Artificial Intelligence

Bulgaria has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence. The announcement came during the UN Security Council’s open debate on “Artificial Intelligence and International Peace and Security”, held as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev took part in the meeting and presented Bulgaria’s position.

"The emergence of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and large-scale data collection, has charted a new course of development in both civilian and military domains. This rapid evolution requires constant adaptation and expansion of international legal standards," Minister Georgiev said in his address on September 26.

Bulgaria’s top diplomat warned that opponents of the international rules-based order are investing heavily in technologies for offensive purposes, while AI-driven disinformation campaigns threaten democratic values and public debate.

"Russia’s war against Ukraine has demonstrated some aspects of the application of AI on the battlefield. In the future, we can expect AI to become increasingly adaptive and widely used in conflict situations," he noted, calling for strengthened cooperation with the private sector and academia to safeguard technological advantage.

The minister further stressed that AI must be developed and deployed in line with international law – including the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and human rights standards. He reminded that Bulgaria actively supports international initiatives for the responsible military use of AI, such as the “Blueprint for Action” adopted in Seoul, the Political Declaration on the Responsible Use of AI and Autonomy, as well as key UN General Assembly resolutions from 2024.

photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In conclusion, Minister Georgiev underlined that in an era of rapid technological transformation, artificial intelligence is both an opportunity and a risk. He emphasised Bulgaria’s determination to remain an active participant in the global AI dialogue and to promote solutions that strengthen international peace, ensure security, and protect human dignity.