БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Водната криза в Брезник ще продължи поне до лятото...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Backs UN Initiatives for Safe and Reliable Artificial Intelligence

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
EN
Запази

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev took part in the meeting and presented the Bulgarian position

българия подкрепи инициативите оон безопасен надежден изкуствен интелект
Снимка: Ministery of Foreign Affairs

Bulgaria has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence. The announcement came during the UN Security Council’s open debate on “Artificial Intelligence and International Peace and Security”, held as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev took part in the meeting and presented Bulgaria’s position.

"The emergence of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and large-scale data collection, has charted a new course of development in both civilian and military domains. This rapid evolution requires constant adaptation and expansion of international legal standards," Minister Georgiev said in his address on September 26.

Bulgaria’s top diplomat warned that opponents of the international rules-based order are investing heavily in technologies for offensive purposes, while AI-driven disinformation campaigns threaten democratic values and public debate.

"Russia’s war against Ukraine has demonstrated some aspects of the application of AI on the battlefield. In the future, we can expect AI to become increasingly adaptive and widely used in conflict situations," he noted, calling for strengthened cooperation with the private sector and academia to safeguard technological advantage.

The minister further stressed that AI must be developed and deployed in line with international law – including the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and human rights standards. He reminded that Bulgaria actively supports international initiatives for the responsible military use of AI, such as the “Blueprint for Action” adopted in Seoul, the Political Declaration on the Responsible Use of AI and Autonomy, as well as key UN General Assembly resolutions from 2024.

photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In conclusion, Minister Georgiev underlined that in an era of rapid technological transformation, artificial intelligence is both an opportunity and a risk. He emphasised Bulgaria’s determination to remain an active participant in the global AI dialogue and to promote solutions that strengthen international peace, ensure security, and protect human dignity.

"Our ambition is to build a world where technology serves humanity, where innovation develops responsibly, and where artificial intelligence becomes a tool for stability and prosperity for future generations," Georgiev stressed.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция "Сердика 2"
1
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в събота в 9:30 ч. в първия полуфинал на световното по волейбол
2
България се изправя срещу Чехия в събота в 9:30 ч. в първия...
Скандален клип с насилие над момиче: Държавната агенция за закрила на детето се самосезира
3
Скандален клип с насилие над момиче: Държавната агенция за закрила...
Насилие между ученички: "Агресията не се лекува с агресия – ще бъдем безкомпромисни", заяви директорката
4
Насилие между ученички: "Агресията не се лекува с агресия...
Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора Георгиева
5
Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора...
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното първенство след паметен обрат
6
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното първенство след...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
3
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
4
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
5
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Bulgaria

President Radev Responds to Borissov: “I’m not to blame he’s not PM, nor that he became dependent on Peevski”
President Radev Responds to Borissov: “I’m not to blame he’s not PM, nor that he became dependent on Peevski”
Border Police Officers Detain Seven Illegal Migrants near Malko Tarnovo Border Police Officers Detain Seven Illegal Migrants near Malko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Train Near Novi Iskar Woman Dies After Being Hit by Train Near Novi Iskar
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Zhelyazkov to Guterres: Bulgaria Welcomes UN-80 Initiative as a Step Towards a Stronger Organisation Zhelyazkov to Guterres: Bulgaria Welcomes UN-80 Initiative as a Step Towards a Stronger Organisation
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Three Years in Prison in Russia Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Three Years in Prison in Russia
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
President Meets Representatives of International Media Organisations President Meets Representatives of International Media Organisations
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Водната криза в Брезник ще продължи поне до лятото догодина, ако обследваните водоизточници не са надеждни
Водната криза в Брезник ще продължи поне до лятото догодина, ако...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Кризисният щаб в Плевен заседава в търсене на решение за тежката водна криза Кризисният щаб в Плевен заседава в търсене на решение за тежката водна криза
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Липсата на кворум провали за трети пореден ден заседанието на парламента (ОБЗОР) Липсата на кворум провали за трети пореден ден заседанието на парламента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев: Появя ли се някъде - министрите на Борисов се разбягват като пилци Президентът Радев: Появя ли се някъде - министрите на Борисов се разбягват като пилци
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Желязков пред Гутериш: България приветства инициативата ООН-80 като...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
По света
Проф. Христо Пимпирев: „България върви към полупустинен...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Нов музей на Фрида Кало отваря врати в Мексико (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
По света
САЩ налагат санкции срещу сръбската петролна компания
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ