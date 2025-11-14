БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria Marked World Diabetes Day

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
EN
Запази
отбелязваме световния ден борба диабета

On November 14, Bulgaria marks World Diabetes Day, with events held across the country to raise awareness and initiatives focused on early detection of the condition.

Around 770,000 people in Bulgaria are diagnosed with diabetes, yet roughly 40% are unaware they have it. Key factors contributing to the onset of the disease include excess weight, physical inactivity and poor dietary habits. Experts say that regular self-monitoring and lifestyle changes can help prevent complications associated with the illness.

