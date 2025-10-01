БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Премиерът Желязков за задържания българин от Израел:...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Българин, част от хуманитарната флотилия за Газа, е сред...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Presented Its Vision for Energy Security at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Saudi Arabia

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
EN
Запази
българия представи визията енергийна сигурност bdquoсрещата лидерите мюнхенldquo саудитска арабия

Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, participated in the high-level Munich Leaders Meeting (MLM), held in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, on October 1.

Key topics of the forum included regional and global security, a sustainable energy future, and prospects for deepened economic partnership between Europe and Middle Eastern countries.

The event brought together around 70 prominent representatives from governments, international organisations, academic institutions, and leading figures from the private sector. Discussions were chaired by Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, Chair of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Board, and were conducted under the Chatham House Rule, allowing for frank and in-depth exchange of views on major international issues.

During the forum, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister took part in a dedicated panel on the role of the Middle East in the evolving global energy architecture.

In his speech he highlighted Bulgaria's strategic location and its role in the diversification of energy sources for Europe. The Minister focused on our country's potential as a sustainable energy corridor and a reliable partner in ensuring long-term energy stability in the region.

“Bulgaria is committed to a vision of a connected, predictable, and sustainable energy environment. As an EU member state and a crossroads between Europe, the Middle East, and the Black Sea region, we offer both developed infrastructure and a stable institutional framework for partnership and investment,” the Minister stressed.

The forum also featured a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of key Middle Eastern countries, focused on expanding economic cooperation, promoting investment in strategic sectors, and positioning Bulgaria as a competitive and predictable destination for long-term partnership – particularly in energy, innovation, high technology, and logistics.

The Munich Leaders Meeting is an exclusive format held under the auspices of the Munich Security Conference. Its aim is to provide a space for strategic dialogue between Europe, the United States, and Middle Eastern countries in the context of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and global transformations. Previous editions of the meeting were held in Washington (2025), Rio de Janeiro (2024), Nairobi, and Tokyo (2023).

