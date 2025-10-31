БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Изпълнени ли са температурните условия за пускане на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Returns to 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Next year the prestigious song contest will celebrate its 70th anniversary

българия участва отново евровизия

Bulgaria is set to make its return to the Eurovision Song Contest, which next year will celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The comeback forms part of Bulgarian National Television’s (BNT) efforts to showcase Bulgarian culture and talent to an international audience. Vienna will host the prestigious contest in 2026.

Anton Andonov, a member of BNT’s board, said: “It is a tremendous pride and pleasure for BNT to once again have the opportunity to send a Bulgarian representative or representatives to Europe’s largest song contest. This is a unique chance for Bulgarian artists and a clear statement of where we stand on the European music scene.”

Preparations are now underway to select both the performer and the song for Bulgaria’s entry. Andonov added: “We will ensure a transparent and high-quality selection, so Bulgaria can be proud. Eurovision celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2026, and this is our chance to be part of the history of Europe’s biggest song contest while promoting Bulgarian culture.”

The two semi-finals will take place on 12 and 14 May, with the grand final on 16 May.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този, който се представя
1
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този,...
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на обвиненията
2
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на...
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
3
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
4
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Над 5000 лв. заплата за шофьор на тир, но недостигат кадри - каква е причината?
5
Над 5000 лв. заплата за шофьор на тир, но недостигат кадри - каква...
Официално: Срещата между Тръмп и Путин е отменена?
6
Официално: Срещата между Тръмп и Путин е отменена?

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
2
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
3
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
4
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
5
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
6
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...

More from: Culture

Archaeological Season Ends at Provadia’s Ancient Saltworks Site (see pics)
Archaeological Season Ends at Provadia’s Ancient Saltworks Site (see pics)
President to Honour Leading Bulgarian Cultural Figures with Honorary Badge Ahead of National Awakeners’ Day President to Honour Leading Bulgarian Cultural Figures with Honorary Badge Ahead of National Awakeners’ Day
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Numerous Creators, Artists, Community Figures and Academics Received the 'Golden Century' Award Numerous Creators, Artists, Community Figures and Academics Received the 'Golden Century' Award
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Winners of Prestigious 'Operalia' 2025 Competition Announced Winners of Prestigious 'Operalia' 2025 Competition Announced
Чете се за: 12:05 мин.
Plácido Domingo’s “Operalia” Turns Sofia into a Hub of the World’s Opera Plácido Domingo’s “Operalia” Turns Sofia into a Hub of the World’s Opera
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Final Day of CineLibri Festival – Winners of the Competition to Be Announced Final Day of CineLibri Festival – Winners of the Competition to Be Announced
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула на цените (ОБЗОР)
Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Кога ще пуснат парното в София? Кога ще пуснат парното в София?
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Регионални
Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР) Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Ще поскъпнат ли жилищата след влизането в еврозоната?
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
България ще участва отново на "Евровизия"
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
България и еврото: Опасения и разяснения преди влизането в еврозоната
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
В навечерието на трагичната годишнина: Как една година на протести...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ