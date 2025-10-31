Bulgaria Returns to 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

Bulgaria is set to make its return to the Eurovision Song Contest, which next year will celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The comeback forms part of Bulgarian National Television’s (BNT) efforts to showcase Bulgarian culture and talent to an international audience. Vienna will host the prestigious contest in 2026.

Anton Andonov, a member of BNT’s board, said: “It is a tremendous pride and pleasure for BNT to once again have the opportunity to send a Bulgarian representative or representatives to Europe’s largest song contest. This is a unique chance for Bulgarian artists and a clear statement of where we stand on the European music scene.”

Preparations are now underway to select both the performer and the song for Bulgaria’s entry. Andonov added: “We will ensure a transparent and high-quality selection, so Bulgaria can be proud. Eurovision celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2026, and this is our chance to be part of the history of Europe’s biggest song contest while promoting Bulgarian culture.”

The two semi-finals will take place on 12 and 14 May, with the grand final on 16 May.