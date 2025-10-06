Bulgaria Seeks EU Solidarity Fund Aid Following Flood Damage

The Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov and the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov on October 6 held a meeting to discuss the initial procedures for restoring the damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall, the Ministry of Interior’s press office announced.

With an official letter, Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Yura Vitanova initiated the start of the application process under the European Union’s Solidarity Fund for the Southeast Region. The Ministry of Interior will be responsible for compiling summary information on the preliminary damage assessments and eligible expenses, while the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW) will prepare the documentation required for Bulgaria to apply for financial assistance under the fund.

The Ministry of Interior noted that the EU Solidarity Fund is the main EU instrument for supporting recovery efforts following natural disasters and represents a tangible expression of European solidarity. The fund enables the Union to provide effective support to a Member State or candidate country to help it cope with the consequences of a major natural disaster, such as a flood, forest fire, earthquake, storm, or drought.

The ministers also discussed coordination between the Traffic Police and the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) regarding the implementation of temporary traffic management measures in connection with ongoing repair works on motorways and to alleviate traffic congestion in the affected sections.