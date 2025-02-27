НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show

българия посрещнала гости румъния гърция турция януари данни нси
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:56, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

According to the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the number of Bulgarian citizens traveling abroad in January 2025 was 600,400, an 11.7% increase compared to January 2024.

The NSI report indicates that in January 2024, Bulgarians made 537,500 trips abroad, which is a 6.6% increase compared to January 2023.

Regarding the purpose of travel, there was an increase in the category "other" by 11.6%, and for "vacation and excursion," it increased by 5.6%. There was a decrease in business-related travel by 1.9%.

In January 2025, the highest number of trips by Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey – 140,800, Greece – 139,900, Romania – 56,000, Serbia – 49,300, Germany – 30,900, North Macedonia – 23,800, Austria – 22,400, Spain – 17,500, Italy – 17,200, and the United Kingdom – 16,600.

In January 2024, Bulgarians travelled mostly to Turkey, Greece, Serbia, Romania, North Macedonia, Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain, as indicated by the NSI data.

In January 2025, 739,000 visits by foreign nationals to Bulgaria were registered, a 0.3% decrease compared to the same month the previous year.

In terms of the purpose of the trip, there was a 5.9 per cent decrease in the number of trips in the "other" category, while those for "holidays and excursions" and business purposes increased by 6.5 and 2.9 per cent respectively. Transit crossings accounted for 28.4 per cent (210,100) of all visits by foreign nationals to Bulgaria.

According to the NSI, in January 2024, the visits of foreign nationals to Bulgaria was 741,300 or 4.1 per cent more than in the same month of the previous year. In this month, an increase in travel was registered for all monitored purposes - "holiday and excursion", "business" and "other". Transits through the country accounted for 32.6 per cent (241,900) of all foreign visits to the country.

The share of European Union citizens visiting Bulgaria in January 2025 was 55.9% of the total number of foreign visitors, reaching 413,500, with the highest number of visits from citizens of Romania (37.5%) and Greece (32.2%).

In January 2024, visits by EU citizens totaled 343,100, with the highest number again from Romania and Greece, according to the NSI data.

Visits by citizens from the "Other European Countries" group in January 2025 amounted to 269,800, or 36.5% of all visits to Bulgaria. The highest number of visits came from Turkish citizens – 130,000, or 48.2% of visits in this group.

In the same month of 2024, the NSI report shows that visits by citizens from other European countries totaled 333,100, or 44.9% of all visits to Bulgaria. The highest number of visits again came from Turkish citizens – 162,900, representing 48.9% of visits in this group.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Over 90,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
Over 90,000 Illegal Vapes Found During Raid in Sofia
17:47, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said
Second Flu Wave Is Not Expected, Head of Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Said
17:32, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany
Phantom Children: A Scheme for Siphoning Off Benefits with Bulgarian Involvement Uncovered in Germany
16:14, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
 EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
15:50, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
14:51, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
 "Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
14:26, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
14:11, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
22:17, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
21:53, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
21:17, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Minister of Interior Reported an Increase in the Number of Seized Drugs and Detained Human Traffickers
Minister of Interior Reported an Increase in the Number of Seized Drugs and Detained Human Traffickers
20:57, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
20:27, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
More from: Economy
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
Food prices: Officials inspect wholesale markets
Food prices: Officials inspect wholesale markets
How much does the price of milk increase on the way from the farm to the shelf in supermarkets?
How much does the price of milk increase on the way from the farm to the shelf in supermarkets?
Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд...
Десетки деца, държани в плен, са спасени при полицейска операция в Босна
Десетки деца, държани в плен, са спасени при полицейска операция в...
Красимир Вълчев: Арестът на директорката на 37-мо училище хвърля петно върху образователната система
Красимир Вълчев: Арестът на директорката на 37-мо училище хвърля...
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и "Бъфи, убийцата на вампири"
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и...
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
КС възложи на ЦИК преизчисляване на резултатите от последния парламентарен вот
КС възложи на ЦИК преизчисляване на резултатите от последния...
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Аварии спряха парното и топлата вода в няколко столични квартала
Аварии спряха парното и топлата вода в няколко столични квартала
Наказаха Жозе Моуриньо за четири двубоя
Наказаха Жозе Моуриньо за четири двубоя
Над 90 000 нелегални вейпа са открити при акцията в София
Над 90 000 нелегални вейпа са открити при акцията в София