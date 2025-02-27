Bulgaria Welcomed the Highest Number of Visitors from Romania, Greece and Turkey in January, National Statistics Data Show

According to the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the number of Bulgarian citizens traveling abroad in January 2025 was 600,400, an 11.7% increase compared to January 2024.

The NSI report indicates that in January 2024, Bulgarians made 537,500 trips abroad, which is a 6.6% increase compared to January 2023.

Regarding the purpose of travel, there was an increase in the category "other" by 11.6%, and for "vacation and excursion," it increased by 5.6%. There was a decrease in business-related travel by 1.9%.

In January 2025, the highest number of trips by Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey – 140,800, Greece – 139,900, Romania – 56,000, Serbia – 49,300, Germany – 30,900, North Macedonia – 23,800, Austria – 22,400, Spain – 17,500, Italy – 17,200, and the United Kingdom – 16,600.

In January 2024, Bulgarians travelled mostly to Turkey, Greece, Serbia, Romania, North Macedonia, Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain, as indicated by the NSI data.

In January 2025, 739,000 visits by foreign nationals to Bulgaria were registered, a 0.3% decrease compared to the same month the previous year.

In terms of the purpose of the trip, there was a 5.9 per cent decrease in the number of trips in the "other" category, while those for "holidays and excursions" and business purposes increased by 6.5 and 2.9 per cent respectively. Transit crossings accounted for 28.4 per cent (210,100) of all visits by foreign nationals to Bulgaria.

According to the NSI, in January 2024, the visits of foreign nationals to Bulgaria was 741,300 or 4.1 per cent more than in the same month of the previous year. In this month, an increase in travel was registered for all monitored purposes - "holiday and excursion", "business" and "other". Transits through the country accounted for 32.6 per cent (241,900) of all foreign visits to the country.

The share of European Union citizens visiting Bulgaria in January 2025 was 55.9% of the total number of foreign visitors, reaching 413,500, with the highest number of visits from citizens of Romania (37.5%) and Greece (32.2%).

In January 2024, visits by EU citizens totaled 343,100, with the highest number again from Romania and Greece, according to the NSI data.

Visits by citizens from the "Other European Countries" group in January 2025 amounted to 269,800, or 36.5% of all visits to Bulgaria. The highest number of visits came from Turkish citizens – 130,000, or 48.2% of visits in this group.

In the same month of 2024, the NSI report shows that visits by citizens from other European countries totaled 333,100, or 44.9% of all visits to Bulgaria. The highest number of visits again came from Turkish citizens – 162,900, representing 48.9% of visits in this group.

