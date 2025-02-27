"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States

Bulgaria's Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, on February 27 presented the priorities of the government’s work to the ambassadors of the EU member states. The meeting was hosted by the Polish ambassador, Maciej Szymański, whose country holds the Presidency of the EU Council for the first six months of the year.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister said that the current government is committed to making Bulgaria a constructive, reliable, and predictable partner in the region, the EU, and NATO. Zhelyazkov also highlighted the government’s work on preparing a balanced state budget and ensuring stable public finances. The institutions continue their efforts regarding the process of Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone.

Addressing the ambassadors of the EU member states, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov highlighted Bulgaria's consistent support for Ukraine.

"Bulgaria will continue to support Kyiv," Zhelyazkov said.

The Prime Minister was adamant that the EU should be at the table when the future of Ukraine is discussed, as it directly affects the security of Europe and the system of the European security architecture.

According to Zhelyazkov, a leading principle should remain that no initiative for Ukraine can be undertaken without Ukraine’s participation in the negotiations.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov reminded that the government categorically condemns the desecration of the European Parliament and European Commission buildings in Sofia. The Prime Minister stated that attacks on institutions, whether national or European, are unacceptable and contradict the principles of the rule of law.

