Bulgaria will Have Six Helicopters for Fire-Fighting, Announced Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov.

Following the government’s decision today to allocate 1 million BGN for the acquisition of fire-fighting air-suspended systems, we will have a total of six helicopters for this purpose, announced the Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov, after the Cabinet meeting on February 26.

Last year, such a decision was made, but due to an appeal during the process, no contract was concluded, the minister explained. The appeal has been rejected, and the Ministry of Defence can now proceed with signing the contract, he added.

This decision will result in the delivery of suspended systems to double the number of helicopters capable of fighting fires this year.

The government also approved a draft decision to submit a proposal to the Parliament for the ratification of an International Agreement for the acquisition of guided anti-tank missiles "Javelin," the Minister of Defence further reported. The contract is for 153 million BGN, with payment spread over several years. The budget for this year must include a payment of 55.8 million BGN.

With this decision, the draft contract will be sent to the Parliament for ratification, after which its implementation will begin.

