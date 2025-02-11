Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film

After a two-year hiatus caused by the 2023 writers' strike, which disrupted the schedules of major productions for several years, Sylvester Stallone's studio has confirmed that the preliminary preparations for the filming of My Masterpiece have finally begun. The action film is set to be shot over several weeks in late summer and early autumn in Canada.

Stallone will shoot several films by the end of the year, and for "My Masterpiece" he entrusted the lead role to Bulgarian star Maria Bakalova. She will partner with the action star and step into the shoes of a female assassin who is hell-bent on dismantling the unjust system in her industry, but finds herself trapped in a large office building after taking revenge on one of the higher-up members of the hierarchy. Maria's heroine will not only have to deal with her fellow assassins, but also her past to ensure that justice prevails.

The film marks the directorial debut in feature filmmaking for Cassandra Brooksbank, with the screenplay written by Jason Hellerman. The production company founded in 2018 by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood has already produced several box office hits, including the superhero film Samaritan and the TV series Tulsa King.

In addition to the action film with the star of Rocky and Rambo, Maria has several other projects and film premieres scheduled for the remainder of 2025, including the sequel to the hit animated film The Bad Guys 2 and the action movie Mayday, where she stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh. This film has already been shot and is currently in post-production.

