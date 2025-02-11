НОВИНИ
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film

Filming for the action movie will take place in Canada at the end of summer and the beginning of autumn.

мария бакалова червения килим лондон снимки
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:02, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

After a two-year hiatus caused by the 2023 writers' strike, which disrupted the schedules of major productions for several years, Sylvester Stallone's studio has confirmed that the preliminary preparations for the filming of My Masterpiece have finally begun. The action film is set to be shot over several weeks in late summer and early autumn in Canada.

Stallone will be filming several movies by the end of the year, and for My Masterpiece, he has entrusted the lead role to Bulgarian star Maria Bakalova. She will partner with the action star and take on the role of a female hitwoman hellbent on dismantling an unfair system within her industry. However, she finds herself stuck in a large office building after taking revenge on a higher-ranking member of the hierarchy. Maria's character will need to face not only her fellow assassins but also her past in order to ensure that justice prevails.

The film marks the directorial debut in feature filmmaking for Cassandra Brooksbank, with the screenplay written by Jason Hellerman. The production company founded in 2018 by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood has already produced several box office hits, including the superhero film Samaritan and the TV series Tulsa King.

In addition to the action film with the star of Rocky and Rambo, Maria has several other projects and film premieres scheduled for the remainder of 2025, including the sequel to the hit animated film The Bad Guys 2 and the action movie Mayday, where she stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh. This film has already been shot and is currently in post-production.

