Bulgarian Constitutional Court Approves Resignation of President Rumen Radev

At its sitting on 23 January 2026, the Constitutional Court delivered its ruling in Constitutional Case No. 3/2026, reported by Judge Pavlina Panova, deciding that the powers of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Georgiev Radev, are terminated prematurely following the Court’s formal confirmation of the resignation submitted by him.

The Court's decision take effect today, 23 January 2026.

The decision was taken unanimously.

Twelve constitutional judges took part in the sitting, the Court announced.

On Tuesday, Rumen Radev formally submitted his resignation as President to the Constitutional Court. A day earlier, in an address to the nation, he announced his intention to step down from office and that he would take part in the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections. Under the Constitution, in the event of a presidential resignation, the Vice-President assumes the office of President for the remainder of the term.

Later today, at 16:00, Rumen Radev will leave the building of the Presidency. He will be seen off at the ceremonial entrance of the institution by Vice-President Iliana Iotova, who, following the ruling of the Constitutional Court, will assume the office of Head of State. Iotova will then hold consultations with candidates for caretaker prime minister and set the date of the early parliamentary elections.

