Bulgarian Firefighters Assist Greek Counterparts in Battling Wildfires on Halkidiki Peninsula (PHOTOS)

A team of Bulgarian firefighters is assisting their Greek counterparts in combating wildfires near the village of Vourvourou on the Halkidiki Peninsula.

Throughout the night, ten firefighters, two fire engines, and one all-terrain vehicle equipped with a firefighting system were engaged in the battle against the blaze. On-site operations are ongoing, with team rotations being carried out directly at the fire location.

The Bulgarian firefighters departed for Greece on Monday under the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

photos by General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection