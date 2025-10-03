БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgarian Prosecutors’ Association Issues Statement Following Supreme Court Ruling on the Legitimacy of Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov

The Association states that indirect procedural acts or refusals to initiate proceedings cannot invalidate the decisions of the Supreme Judicial Council

The Prosecutors’ Association of Bulgaria on October 3 released a statement in response to the Supreme Court of Cassation’s decision, which determined that Borislav Sarafov no longer holds legitimate authority to perform the functions of Chief Prosecutor.

Supreme Court of Cassation: Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov No Longer Has Authority to Request Reopening of Criminal Cases

The Association emphasises that indirect procedural acts or refusals to initiate proceedings cannot invalidate decisions made by the Supreme Judicial Council, nor can they replace the mechanisms established for contesting such decisions. Clear delineation of competences is essential for institutional stability and predictability, the statement notes.

Sarafov’s Legitimacy - Political Reactions after the SCC Decision that Acting Prosecutor General No Longer Has Authority to Request Reopening of Criminal Cases

