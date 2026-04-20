Bulgarian Stunt Performer Todor Lazarov Honoured by Indian National Film Academy

Bulgarian stunt performer Todor Lazarov has been recognised by the Indian National Film Academy for his work on the film Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty.

Lazarov announced the award in a social media post, saying he received the prize in the Best Fight Choreography category at a ceremony held in Mumbai on 15 April.

He said he was the only foreign national to be honoured at the event.

“The most important thing is that I am being recognised among outstanding films and unique action sequences from more than 1,000 films produced by this industry every year,” Lazarov wrote on Facebook.

The awards are presented by the newly established Indian National Film Academy, backed by the Producers Guild of India. The academy was founded earlier this year with the aim of uniting the country’s 12 film industries, across languages and regions, according to Vanity Fair.

“Dreams come true for those who dream strongly and sincerely… and are ready to put in hard, relentless work,” Lazarov added.

Also known by the nickname “Juju”, Lazarov has worked on major international productions, including Troy alongside Brad Pitt, The Expendables 2, and Game of Thrones.