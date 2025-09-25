БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Three Years in Prison in Russia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Запази

on charges of “Justifying Terrorism”

българка осъдена три години затвор русия

Bulgarian national Rositsa Georgieva, a resident of Russia’s Volgograd region, has been detained and convicted, according to reports from OVD-Info, an independent Russian human rights Telegram channel on September 25.

A criminal case was opened against Georgieva on charges of “justifying terrorism,” based on comments she allegedly posted in March and November 2024 under publications about the activities of the “Russian Volunteer Corps,” which fights within the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

On 9 September 2025, a court in Volgograd sentenced her to three years in a general-regime penal colony. According to the outlet, the verdict has not yet entered into force.

OVD-Info notes that it is unclear when the criminal proceedings were initiated. However, in December last year she underwent what the outlet described as a “series of arrests,” having been detained twice on administrative charges of disobeying police orders and petty hooliganism.

On 9 December she was sentenced to 13 days’ detention, and on 21 December she was arrested again for a further 10 days on the second charge.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Световно първенство по волейбол: САЩ - България 2:3 (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
1
Световно първенство по волейбол: САЩ - България 2:3 (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
2
3-годишно дете избяга от детска градина в София
България поглежда към полуфиналите на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България поглежда към полуфиналите на световното първенство по...
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция "Сердика 2"
4
Инцидент с пътник спря електрозахранването на метростанция...
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг
5
Дронове над Дания: Затворено е летище в Олборг
След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в СДВР заради клип (ВИДЕО)
6
След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
2
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
3
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
4
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
5
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Bulgaria

President Meets Representatives of International Media Organisations
President Meets Representatives of International Media Organisations
North Macedonia’s President at the UN: Treaty with Bulgaria Does Not Contains Provisions for Changes to Constitution North Macedonia’s President at the UN: Treaty with Bulgaria Does Not Contains Provisions for Changes to Constitution
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Parking in Sofia: Proposal to Expand Zones and Double Fees for Blue and Green Areas Parking in Sofia: Proposal to Expand Zones and Double Fees for Blue and Green Areas
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Foreign Minister Meets Counterparts from Qatar and Oman in New York Foreign Minister Meets Counterparts from Qatar and Oman in New York
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
The European Public Prosecutor's Office Initiates Disciplinary Proceedings against the Bulgarian European Prosecutor The European Public Prosecutor's Office Initiates Disciplinary Proceedings against the Bulgarian European Prosecutor
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: 'Meta' Is Interested in Investing in Bulgaria” PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: 'Meta' Is Interested in Investing in Bulgaria”
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Половин България все още е без денонощни аптеки
Половин България все още е без денонощни аптеки
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Българка е осъдена на три години затвор в Русия Българка е осъдена на три години затвор в Русия
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
По света
Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора Георгиева Европрокуратурата образува дисциплинарно производство срещу Теодора Георгиева
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: "Мета" има интерес да инвестира в България Росен Желязков: "Мета" има интерес да инвестира в България
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Политика
Сърцата България полетя към Топ 4 на световното първенство след...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Спорт
Скандален клип с насилие над момиче: Държавната агенция за закрила...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Палестинският президент е готов да работи със световни лидери по...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
След гонка с мощни коли: Фолкпевецът Емрах Стораро беше привикан в...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ