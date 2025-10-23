БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgarians Linked to Cocaine Trafficking ring dismantled in joint Bulgarian–French police operation

Bulgarian driver arrested with 180 kg of cocaine hidden in truck concealments

A joint operation between Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the French authorities has dismantled a criminal network involved in large-scale drug trafficking across the European Union. Several Bulgarian nationals are believed to be connected to the scheme.

During the operation, a Bulgarian lorry driver was arrested after customs officers discovered nearly 180 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden in specially designed concealments inside the vehicle’s fuel tank.

The truck was stopped on the border between France and Spain, and investigators believe the narcotics were destined for the European market.

