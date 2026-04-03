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Caretaker Helath Minister: No Risk of a Nationwide Epidemic of Measles

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Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
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михаил околийски риск национална епидемия морбили

An eight-month-old baby is the first confirmed measles patient in Sofia. There is currently no risk of a nationwide epidemic due to the spread of measles, caretaker Health Minister, Mihail Okoliyski has assured.

The number of confirmed cases has reached 70, most of them children. Cases have been reported in the regions of Pleven, Vratsa, Lovech, Sofia and Sofia district, with no severe course of the disease recorded so far.

All diagnosed patients are currently in medical facilities in order to limit their contacts. The situation is most concerning in the Pleven and Vratsa regions.

Mihail Okoliyski said: “The problem is indeed in these two regions, as hospital bed capacity is being exhausted, with most beds already occupied. We hope the trend of newly registered cases will ease so as not to overburden the healthcare system.”

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, said: “The period during which a person can spread the infection is very long—from two to three days before the rash appears, some even say up to four days before, during the illness itself, and afterwards until the skin has fully healed.”

General practitioners and health mediators are working on the ground. Experts stress that vaccination coverage is key to limiting the spread of the disease. Health authorities are urging those who are not vaccinated to seek immunisation.

Mihail Okoliyski: “We are focusing above all on ensuring that parents understand how important it is to vaccinate their children to prevent illness. Almost all those diagnosed with measles are unvaccinated.”

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev also advised: “Children and young people under 18 who have been in contact with infected individuals and are not vaccinated should remain at home, rather than going out to celebrate Palm Sunday and Easter.”

The caretaker Health Minister reassured that all necessary medicines for treating patients are available.

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