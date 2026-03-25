БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Учебен или присъствен ще е 20 април?
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Активираха мярката за компенсации за високите цени на...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
"Мяра": Българите виждат реална заплаха от...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker PM and Foreign Minister Spoke with Investigative Journalist Hristo Grozev about the Challenges of External Influences Ahead of April 19 Snap Elections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
EN
Запази

Journalist to advise Mechanism on combating hybrid threats during elections

Снимка: Council of Ministers

Caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, and Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynski, on March 25, held talks with investigative journalist Hristo Grozev on the challenges Bulgaria faces from foreign influence, active measures, manipulation, and hybrid activity.

Foreign Ministry Sets Up Mechanism to Counter Disinformation Ahead of Elections

Grozev was invited to assist the government-established mechanism within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at countering disinformation and combating hybrid threats in connection with the upcoming early parliamentary elections. The journalist shared his extensive experience in exposing hybrid threats and espionage activities, speaking about recent revelations about Russian spies operating in the European Union and new findings from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that arms dealer Emilian Gebrev had been poisoned with a Novichok-group nerve agent.

Caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov and Foreign Minister Neynski outlined plans to develop a mechanism for a timely, structured, and integrated institutional communication response to hybrid threats and attempts at foreign interference and information manipulation. Grozev agreed to support the initiative with specific information exposing malicious influences he has collected over the years.

Hybrid threats and the infiltration of foreign agents can be addressed at both national and European levels through mechanisms developed by the European Commission.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Концерт от турне за над 250 000 евро на Иво Аръков в Париж пред почти празна зала
1
Концерт от турне за над 250 000 евро на Иво Аръков в Париж пред...
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
Берое се наложи над ЦСКА и изравни четвъртфиналната серия
3
Берое се наложи над ЦСКА и изравни четвъртфиналната серия
Празнуваме Благовещение
4
Празнуваме Благовещение
Войната в Близкия изток: Твърдения за посредници между САЩ и Иран
5
Войната в Близкия изток: Твърдения за посредници между САЩ и Иран
Планират връщането на Малена Замфирова в България
6
Планират връщането на Малена Замфирова в България

Най-четени

Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
1
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
2
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
3
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в София, смятат от БАБХ
4
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в...
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко плато“, предлагането остава недостатъчно
5
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко...
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
6
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София

More from: Politics

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Issues Travel Advisory for Cuba
Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Issues Travel Advisory for Cuba
Road Agency Finances ‘Extremely Worrying’, Minister Orders Probe into Possible Irregularities Road Agency Finances ‘Extremely Worrying’, Minister Orders Probe into Possible Irregularities
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
President Iotova and Competition Authority Discuss Measures to Address Economic Impact of Middle East Conflict President Iotova and Competition Authority Discuss Measures to Address Economic Impact of Middle East Conflict
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Met with the Heads of EU Missions in Bulgaria Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Met with the Heads of EU Missions in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Certification of Voting Machines for the Upcoming Snap Elections Begins Certification of Voting Machines for the Upcoming Snap Elections Begins
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Elections 2026: Final Day to Apply for Voting Abroad Elections 2026: Final Day to Apply for Voting Abroad
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Три поредни дни 1,60 евро за литър дизел: Служебната власт въведе мярката за компенсации
Три поредни дни 1,60 евро за литър дизел: Служебната власт въведе...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
Проверка в АПИ: Как са похарчени милиарди за пътища? Проверка в АПИ: Как са похарчени милиарди за пътища?
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Преди изборите: Редица акции в цялата страна срещу купуването на гласове Преди изборите: Редица акции в цялата страна срещу купуването на гласове
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Регионалният министър: Резултатите от анализа на финансовото...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
С 25% се повишиха цените на билетите от Пловдив до София заради...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
САЩ изпратили на Иран мирен план от 15 точки, Техеран: Тръмп...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
По света
Учебен или присъствен ще е 20 април?
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ