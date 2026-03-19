Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: Bulgaria Stays on “Full-Speed” Track Towards Europe

Bulgaria will continue to uphold a clear and consistent stance within the European Union, Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said in Brussels on March 19.

Speaking on the sidelines of the EU summit, Gyurov emphasised that the country will back all policies that strengthen the Union.

"I believe our positions are very clear. We will discuss a wide range of topics, from security and competitiveness to, of course, the Eurozone meeting. The position we have upheld since the start of the caretaker government is that Bulgaria should move at full speed in Europe, and we will support all policies that reinforce the Union’s strength," he said.

The caretaker Prime Minister emphasised that the current international conflict does not involve either the EU or NATO, and that efforts should focus on de-escalation and ending military action.

“This is a conflict in which neither NATO nor the EU is currently involved, so any actions aimed at de-escalation and finding a solution to halt the military operations — calming all tensions arising from high energy prices, and even the potential pressures from migration — any measures in this direction that would stabilise the situation and return it to normal will have our support,” he said.

The caretaker Prime Minister noted that high energy prices and increased migration pressures are creating additional tensions, requiring coordinated action to stabilise the situation. He highlighted that oil prices continue to rise and no single country can manage the challenges optimally on its own.