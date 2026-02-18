БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Издирват екипаж на риболовен кораб между Созопол и Приморско
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Вижте кои са министрите в кабинета "Гюров"
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Обявиха неучебен ден във всички училища в община Руен
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Лошото време остави села без ток в Поморие, обявиха...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker PM Nominee Gyurov Says He Takes Full Responsibility for Cabinet

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
андрей гюров

“I take full responsibility for all ministers in this cabinet,” caretaker prime minister–designate Andrey Gyurov said after presenting the proposed government line-up to President Iliana Iotova on February 18.

“I conducted the talks independently. I take full responsibility for all ministers in this cabinet,” Gyurov added.

His remarks suggested that judicial reform will be a central priority for the caretaker cabinet.

“With the emphasis we are placing together with Mr Yankulov, we are sending a clear signal about the importance of the judicial system and the reforms it requires. Mr Yankulov, as the person who led the investigation into the ‘Eight Dwarfs’ case, has both the moral and legal grounds to request the dismissal of the Prosecutor General. We are counting on him to do the job," he said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
3
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
Кабинетът "Гюров": Кой влиза в новото служебно правителство?
4
Кабинетът "Гюров": Кой влиза в новото служебно правителство?
Новото служебно правителство: Андрей Гюров представя кабинета си
5
Новото служебно правителство: Андрей Гюров представя кабинета си
Следите на Калушев в с. Гинци: Къщата на изчезналия Деян Илиев в селото е празна
6
Следите на Калушев в с. Гинци: Къщата на изчезналия Деян Илиев в...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от 5 януари
2
Откритото в кемпера под връх Околчица дете не е било на училище от...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
3
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
4
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в частното училище край София
5
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в...
От началото на годината: Потреблението на ток се увеличава, производството намалява
6
От началото на годината: Потреблението на ток се увеличава,...

More from: Politics

Caretaker PM Nominee Gyurov Presents Cabinet Line-up to President Iotova
Caretaker PM Nominee Gyurov Presents Cabinet Line-up to President Iotova
'We Continue the Change' Warns that They Will Take Legal Action against Anyone Who Associates Them with the Petrohan Case 'We Continue the Change' Warns that They Will Take Legal Action against Anyone Who Associates Them with the Petrohan Case
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Five Parties Likely to Enter Next Parliament, Two More Within Reach — Poll Five Parties Likely to Enter Next Parliament, Two More Within Reach — Poll
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
President Iotova to Receive the Candidate for Caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov on February 18 President Iotova to Receive the Candidate for Caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov on February 18
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
A Key Week Ahead as Caretaker Cabinet and Election Date Awaited A Key Week Ahead as Caretaker Cabinet and Election Date Awaited
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Rumen Radev: Europe Should Promote Shared Economic Growth, Not Split Into Two Speeds Rumen Radev: Europe Should Promote Shared Economic Growth, Not Split Into Two Speeds
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Вижте кои са министрите в кабинета "Гюров"
Вижте кои са министрите в кабинета "Гюров"
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Издирват екипаж на риболовен кораб между Созопол и Приморско Издирват екипаж на риболовен кораб между Созопол и Приморско
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Петрохан": При хижата става дума за самоубийство, при Околчица – за убийство и самоубийство Случаят "Петрохан": При хижата става дума за самоубийство, при Околчица – за убийство и самоубийство
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Отвориха за движение автомагистрала “Тракия” Отвориха за движение автомагистрала “Тракия”
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Бедствено положение е обявено на територията на община Смолян, без...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
5-годишно дете загина, а жена е с опасност за живота след...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Автобус с 25 души е закъсал край свищовското село Вардим (СНИМКИ и...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Отбелязваме 153 години от гибелта на Васил Левски
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ