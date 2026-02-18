Caretaker PM Nominee Gyurov Says He Takes Full Responsibility for Cabinet

“I take full responsibility for all ministers in this cabinet,” caretaker prime minister–designate Andrey Gyurov said after presenting the proposed government line-up to President Iliana Iotova on February 18.
“I conducted the talks independently. I take full responsibility for all ministers in this cabinet,” Gyurov added.
His remarks suggested that judicial reform will be a central priority for the caretaker cabinet.
“With the emphasis we are placing together with Mr Yankulov, we are sending a clear signal about the importance of the judicial system and the reforms it requires. Mr Yankulov, as the person who led the investigation into the ‘Eight Dwarfs’ case, has both the moral and legal grounds to request the dismissal of the Prosecutor General. We are counting on him to do the job," he said.